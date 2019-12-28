Jon Moxley Match Revealed For AEW Homecoming Next Week

AEW Dynamite will current a really particular episode on January 1st. Their homecoming particular can be a return to Jacksonville, Florida. Now Jon Moxley will compete on the present.

The corporate introduced that Jon Moxley will face Trent Beretta on the New 12 months’s Day episode of Dynamite. This can be an important match for each of them as AEW begins a brand new yr.

MJF may also make an necessary announcement regarding his future match in opposition to Cody Rhodes subsequent week. Riho will defend the AEW Girls’s World Title in opposition to Nyla Rose, Britt Baker, and Hikaru Shida. Kenny Omega and The Younger Bucks vs. PAC and The Lucha Bros can be on the present. Additionally, Cody Rhodes will face Darby Allin.

Taz may also be a particular visitor subsequent week on Dynamite. He can be filling in on the commentary desk since Tony Schiavone has a university soccer dedication.