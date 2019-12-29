Jon Moxley Tops Important Wrestler Of The Year List For 2019

The yr is wrapping up and loads of individuals are compiling lists of who had one of the best yr in professional wrestling. SI’s record consists of some fascinating names together with a former Lunatic Fringe on the high.

Jon Moxley had a really eventful 2019. He left WWE and located his was to AEW and NJPW. Now he’s topping Sports activities Illustrated’s high 10 wrestlers of 2019.

You possibly can take a look at the highest ten record beneath. Nick Gage begins off the record at #10 adopted by Kofi Kingston at #9. It’s fascinating how Kazuchika Okada and Seth Rollins each tied for #four.

Jon Moxley had a fairly nice yr in 2019, however 2020 is shaping as much as be huge as nicely. He’s the #1 contender for the AEW World Title. We must always most likely anticipate for him to get a title shot at AEW Revolution.

10. Nick Gage

9. Kofi Kingston

eight. Will Ospreay

7. Kota Ibushi

6. Kenny Omega

5. Chris Jericho

four. Tie: Kazuchika Okada and Seth Rollins

three. Cody Rhodes

2. Adam Cole

1. Jon Moxley