Jonathan Ross on The Masked Singer: Simon Cowell will think “wow, what a great show”

It seems to be set to be one of the weird reveals we’ve ever seen on British tv (and that’s actually saying one thing) with The Masked Singer set to hit UK screens on fourthJanuary.

Already a success in Korea, America and Australia, the gaudy sport present places a spin on the established singing contest style by including a novel sleuthing twist.

With our 12 celebrities donning a collection of outlandish disguises as they belt out quite a few hits, the intention of the sport is guessing who’s behind every masks.

And it’s The Masked Singer’s very unique format which may have Simon Cowell ‘kicking himself’, claimed panellist Jonathan Ross, with the present airing on ITV simply weeks after his Cowell’s new X Issue spin-off’s, X Issue: Movie star and X Issue: The Band, failed to attract in massive audiences.

“This is a great idea for a show,” he advised HEARALPUBLICIST and different journalists at The Masked Singer press launch. “Once you see it written down on paper, you suppose this isn’t essentially going to work, however whenever you see it produced this manner, the costumes are wonderful, the setting is wonderful, the clues are nice, the best way they minimize to different folks responding to their efficiency they see, their rivals, all that basically works.

“I think it’s one of those formats which is super strong anyway and I suspect Simon will be thinking, wow, what a great show.”

After low rankings, The X Issue solely has one assured yr left on its contract with ITV. It’s at the moment unknown what type the present will return in when it hits screens in 2020.

Ross’s feedback come after The Masked Singer Australia choose Dannii Minogue described the present as “the future” for expertise reveals.

“The Masked Singer is just so funny, it’s so much fun. It’s the most fun show to work on,” she advised HEARALPUBLICIST final yr.

“It’s not been happening so long as The X Issue, however it might be the best way [for talent competitions] to go.

“I believe globally, there’s loads happening on this planet and in world information, and plenty of issues individuals are discovering fairly scary.

“I think [The Masked Singer] is a great antidote to that, to have something super fun.”

The Masked Singer launches Saturday fourth January 2020