Jones’ 27 points leads Sheridan to 60-44 win over KIPP Denver Collegiate

January 24, 2020
The Sheridan Rams earned a win once they defeated KIPP Denver Collegiate 60-44 on Wednesday.

Elijah Jones lead Sheridan with 27 factors scored whereas additionally recording 5 rebounds and two assists. Alex Medina and David Marquez III additionally had good video games contributing 17 factors and 9 factors, respectively.

Each groups will go on the highway of their subsequent contest, with Sheridan heading to play Thornton and KIPP Denver Collegiate taking up Platte Canyon.

KIPP Denver Collegiate has not reported any workforce or participant statistics from this contest.

This story was created with know-how supplied by Information Skrive. Data correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is on the market.

