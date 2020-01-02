Jordyn Woods is able to put a troublesome 2019 behind her!

The favored 22-year-old was within the headlines for all of the flawed causes this yr, after all, after her obvious involvement within the Tristan Thompson dishonest scandal. However judging by her personal phrases as she appears ahead to 2020, it sounds just like the adversity has actually made her stronger!

Kylie Jenner‘s one-time greatest good friend took to her Instagram account on New 12 months’s Eve, sharing a sequence of pics whereas reminiscing on the yr that just about ruined her life — not less than within the public eye. The previous actuality TV co-star wrote (beneath):

“I don’t think one picture properly represents this year or even this decade. Little old me would have never imagined the places I’ve been and where I’m going. Just this year alone I’ve filmed multiple movies and shows, started my fitness baby @frst.place @secndnture, got the cover of magazines, done beautiful collaborations with all companies and artists I believe in @easilockshair, @eylureofficial, @b_ndstore, traveled the world and met some really cool people along the way, and so much more which is coming in the next decade.”

Numerous accomplishments, certainly! However the essential stuff is what you may’t measure — and for Woods, that’s meant the emotional and psychological facet of issues.

Coming off main public criticism, Woods recalled the steps she took to get again right into a wholesome psychological house, including:

“Not only have I found myself as a entrepreneur but as a young woman. This year I’ve grown more than ever. With growth there are pains, but Diamonds are made under pressure. I’ve rebirthed my relationship with God and I found my true worth. I’ve been given the gift of clarity this year and I just want to thank anyone that never gave up on me even in my darkest times. I want to also thank my family, especially @elizabethwoods for getting me through. This is just the very beginning! 2020 you’re not ready for us!! Drop a 🖤 if you’re ready for the blessings that are about to come through!!”

Very optimistic! Not gonna lie… we find it irresistible!

Right here’s the complete put up (beneath), photos included:

Attractive!

Because the calendar now turns to 2020, it looks like all events concerned have roughly moved on from what was one in every of 2019’s largest celeb scandals. Kylie has gotten significantly shut with Sofia Richie in Woods’ absence.

Khloé Kardashian has known as for peace and closure after KUWTK followers relentlessly attacked Jordyn on social media. And Tristan… effectively, Tristan is again on his Khloé-chasing bull s**t, however not less than it seems he’s additionally on his greatest habits!

So, right here’s to Jordyn discovering her personal peace and coming to phrases with a forgettable, f**ked up yr. It occurs to one of the best of us, lady! By no means look again!!!