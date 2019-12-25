Jorge Jesus to Stay On as Flamengo Boss

Sporting’s head coach Jorge Jesus. (Picture Credit: IANS)

Lisbon, December 25: Flamengo head coach Jorge Jesus has confirmed that he’ll see out his contract with the Rio de Janeiro membership amid studies linking him with a return to Europe. Jesus guided Flamengo to the Brazilian Serie A and Copa Libertadores titles in 2019, lower than six months after taking cost of the Rio de Janeiro membership, studies Xinhua information company.

“I’m staying. I have a contract and I’m going to honour it. I’m going back to Brazil on January 24,” the 65-year-old informed reporters in Lisbon, the place he arrived on Tuesday to start a month-long trip in his homeland. The Brazilian media has speculated that the previous Sporting Lisbon and Benfica supervisor is fielding gives from golf equipment in Europe after his spectacular first yr with Flamengo. Hearth at Flamengo Soccer Membership’s Coaching Centre in Brazil Kills 10 Individuals, Youth Gamers Feared to Be Amongst Lifeless.

Jesus, whose contract is because of expire subsequent June, has beforehand refused to substantiate or deny the studies. Nevertheless he has made clear that his final profession purpose is to win the UEFA Champions League. “I have said that there are five or six teams in Europe that could give me the opportunity to win the Champions League. You know which clubs they are better than I do,” he stated.

Jesus’s rapid success with Flamengo has prompted different Brazilian golf equipment to hunt Portuguese managers. Prior to now week, former Porto boss Jesualdo Ferreira joined Santos and ex-Sporting Lisbon supervisor Augusto Inacio signed with Avai. “Two more Portuguese coaches have arrived in Brazil in a short space of time. Now we’re going to try and show that the Portuguese managers are the best in the world,” Jesus added.