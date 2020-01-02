Jos Buttler Looking To Be “Bit More Positive” Ahead Of 2nd Test

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has admitted that he’s not fairly performing to the extent he must be in Check cricket and is engaged on enchancment and a optimistic strategy. “I feel like I’m not quite performing to the standards I need to,” Buttler was quoted as saying by ICC forward of the New Yr’s Check towards South Africa. “I’m trying to improve that and affect games in positive ways for England,” he added.

Buttler has thus far performed in 38 Checks wherein he has scored 2,046 runs at a median of 33. In 2019, he performed 11 Checks, scoring 502 runs at 25.10 and crossed fifty solely thrice.

“Since I’ve come back into Test cricket I’ve tried to trust my defense for longer periods of time,” Buttler stated.

“I’ve been able to do that on occasions. But (playing my natural game) is certainly something I’m trying to work out. You can do a lot of work in the nets but I’m spending a lot of time thinking about the game when I’m in my room or trying to visualise things or work through them in my head. Moving forward I’ve got to play the situation, but I will try to be a bit more positive,” he added.

Buttler stated he’s South Africa wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock for inspiration after the latter made a 95 and a 37-ball 34 within the opening Check towards England in Centurion, which the hosts received by 107 runs.

“Quinton played a really good knock and put pressure back on the bowlers,” Buttler stated. “He tried to take the initiative and, watching that from behind the stumps, it resonated with me.

“Whenever you’re batting with the tail, you attempt to sum up conditions and work out how greatest you’ll be able to rating. You’re employed out your threat administration: what’s an excessive amount of threat; what’s attempting to push the sport on. Waiting for this Check, I need to look to be a bit busier and attempt to look a bit extra on the optimistic aspect.”

The second Check begins from Friday right here at Newlands.