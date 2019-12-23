December 22, 2019 | 11:53pm

Joseph Segel, a “quintessential entrepreneur” who based the home-shopping community QVC, has died, the corporate that owns the channel introduced. He was 88.

Segel died Saturday in Gladwyne, Pennsylvania, as a consequence of congestive coronary heart failure, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

He was remembered as an innovator for creating QVC, brief for “Quality Value Convenience.” It launched in 1986 and was performed by practically 60 cable stations. It now reaches 380 million properties all through the world, in line with a press launch from Qurate Retail Group.

“He was a visionary whose ideas changed the way the world shops,” stated Mike George, CEO of Qurate Retail, Inc., a media firm that features QVC. He instilled the significance of buyer focus and placing the client first in every thing we do. These founding values and Joe’s trailblazing spirit are nonetheless very a lot an element who we’re right now.”

In 1993, Segel retired as chairman of QVC. He stayed on as an organization adviser till 2013.

Segel’s entrepreneurial streak wasn’t simply restricted to QVC. He additionally based the Franklin Mint, a non-public mint firm that produces commemorative cash and different collectibles. It’s now owned by Sequential Manufacturers Group.