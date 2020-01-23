Josh Klinghoffer Calls Red Hot Chili Peppers Ouster “A Complete Shock But Not A Surprise”

The Purple Scorching Chili Peppers have cycled via fairly just a few guitarists over time, however their newest personnel change was nonetheless pretty surprising. Final month the Chili Peppers introduced that John Frusciante – arguably the definitive RHCP guitarist, with all due respect to the late Hillel Slovak – was rejoining the band for a 3rd stint. This was excellent news for a lot of RHCP followers as a result of Frusciante’s involvement with a few of the group’s most beloved albums; his first tour of responsibility with the band from 1988 – 1992 included the star-making Mom's Milk and Blood Sugar Intercourse Magik LPs, whereas his second run from 1998 – 2009 yielded Californication , By The Method , and Stadium Arcadium .

The information was much less nice for Josh Klinghoffer, a former member of RHCP’s touring ensemble who took over because the band’s predominant guitarist upon Frusciante’s departure in 2009. After a decade within the function, Klinghoffer was all of a sudden out of a job as a result of Frusciante was again in. Now, as Rolling Stone factors out, Klinghoffer has gone on Marc Maron's WTF podcast to debate his elimination from the Chili Peppers.

Klinghoffer informed Maron his ouster was “a complete shock but not a surprise,” and that he feels no animosity towards Frusciante or the remainder of RHCP: “It's absolutely John's place to be in that band. I know that's why I'm happy for him, I'm happy that he's back with them. If John coming back had happened five years ago, it would have been hard for me, temporally, to weigh [my work] against what they had. Now, after 10 years, two tours, and almost three albums of writing, I'm really proud of what I did with them. I feel like we did create something. “

Klinghoffer additionally revealed that his former bandmates initiated the reunion with Frusciante, and that they broke the information to him in individual at Flea's dwelling: “They only mentioned, 'We'll get proper to it. We've determined to ask John to return again to the band. 'And I simply sat there quiet for a second and I mentioned,' I'm not shocked. 'And the one factor I may suppose to say was,' I want I may have finished one thing with you guys, musically or creatively, that might have made this an absolute impossibility. '”Klinghoffer confirmed that he had been engaged on new music with RHCP that may possible be scrapped as they rejoin with Frusciante. Klinghoffer’s personal band, Pluralone, will open for Pearl Jam on their North American tour this spring.

Hearken to the complete WTF interview under.