Josh Klinghoffer says Red Hot Chili Peppers firing him was “a pretty simple decision”

Former Pink Sizzling Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has mentioned it was a “pretty simple decision” for the band to sack him.

The musician was ousted from the band earlier this yr to make means for the return of John Frusciante.

Chatting with Marc Maron on his podcast WTF, Klinghoffer mentioned there’s “no animosity” between him and his former bandmates following the tip of his 10 years within the group, though it got here as “a complete shock but no surprise” when he discovered.

“John and Flea have a musical language. I’ll never be able to contend with the history him and John had,” Klinghoffer mentioned.

Frusciante rejoined the Chili Peppers for the second time final month. He joined the group in 1988 however left 4 years later and returned in 1998 earlier than leaving once more in 2009, at which level Klinghoffer took over.

Josh Klinghoffer on stage with Anthony Kiedis of Pink Sizzling Chili Peppers. CREDIT: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Photos

Klinghoffer says he was knowledgeable of the choice in individual on the home of bassist Flea. “They only mentioned, ‘We’ll get proper to it. We’ve determined to ask John to come back again to the band.’ And I simply sat there quiet for a second and I mentioned, ‘I’m not shocked.’

“The only thing I could think to say was, ‘I wish I could have done something with you guys, musically or creatively, that would have made this an absolute impossibility.’”

The brand new feedback comply with a latest interview wherein Klinghoffer confirmed that there have been “no hard feelings” over his departure.

Klinghoffer performed his final present with the longstanding group in November 2019, and informed Maron that he doesn’t assume he’ll characteristic on the band’s subsequent album.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the Chili Peppers are at present recording a brand new file with Frusciante.

Drummer Chad Smith informed Rolling Stone that the Chilis are “psyched” to have their previous guitarist again within the fold, and confirmed that “the festivals are the only shows booked” at current.