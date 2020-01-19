Josh Klinghoffer says there are no hard feelings following Red Hot Chili Peppers departure

Josh Klinghoffer says that there’s no exhausting emotions between him and Crimson Sizzling Chili Peppers following his latest departure from the band.

It was introduced final month that Klinghoffer could be leaving the Chilis after 10 years as they welcomed again former guitarist John Frusciante, who Klinghoffer initially changed again in 2009.

Talking in a brand new interview with Final Guitar, Klinghoffer was requested whether or not or not there have been any exhausting emotions between him and the band, or his alternative.

“I don’t think so. Not from me,” he replied.

Crimson Sizzling Chili Peppers. CREDIT: Steve Jennings/Getty Photographs

He was additionally requested what lesson he would take away from his time with RHCP, which was met with a much less forthcoming response.

“Ask me that another time,” he stated.

Elsewhere, the guitarist shared his proudest moments as a part of the band. Itemizing his solo on the finish of ‘Dark Necessities’ as “a good one,” he additionally revealed that ‘Never Is A Long Time’ shares a particular place in his coronary heart.

“I still have a penchant for the song ‘Never Is a Long Time’ but no one knows that one,” he stated.

In the meantime, Crimson Sizzling Chili Peppers have revealed that they’re presently at work on a brand new album with John Frusciante, who returned to the group final month after a 10-year absence.

Drummer Chad Smith instructed Rolling Stone that the Chilis are “psyched” to have their previous guitarist again within the fold, and confirmed that “the festivals are the only shows booked” at current.