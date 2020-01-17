Journalist Allegedly Manhandled During Former Kerala Top Cop’s Presser

The previous prime cop requested the journalist if he was drunk.

Thiruvananthapuram:

A journalist was allegedly manhandled in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday for asking former Kerala Director Basic of Police TP Senkumar about chief of Opposition within the state meeting Ramesh Chennithala’s comment that appointment of the IPS officer throughout the tenure of the earlier Congress-led UDF authorities was a “huge mistake”.

Whereas Mr Senkumar was addressing the media on points associated to Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam case, Kadavil Rasheed, a journalist of Kalapremi each day requested a query on Ramesh Chennithala’s assertion.

Mr Senkumar’s supporters tried to manhandle the journalist and push him out of the corridor however different journalists current intervened and got here to his rescue.

#WATCH Kerala: A journalist Kadavil Rasheed manhandled at a press convention in Trivandrum whereas former DGP TP Senkumar was addressing media on points associated to Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana Yogam case. (16.01.2020) pic.twitter.com/pFUiAFrjsF — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2020

The previous prime cop requested Mr Rasheed “Are you a journalist? Are you drunk?”

Later the Kerala union of working journalists Trivandrum district committee demanded an apology from the previous DGP. The committee additionally demanded that police register a case in opposition to those that manhandled the journalist.

Following this, Mr Senkumar reached the press membership corridor accompanied by a big group of individuals.