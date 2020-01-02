January 1, 2020 | 7:07pm

Emergency providers on the website of the 2017 Manchester assault. AP

A journalist is dealing with backlash after she critiqued a tattoo used to commemorate the Manchester bombing.

Joan Meiners on Tuesday tweeted a compilation of equivalent bee tattoos — which many individuals have had inked on them to recollect the 22 folks killed within the 2017 terror assault at an Ariana Grande live performance.

With out noting the connection to the assault, Meiners knocked the two-wing employee bee design, which has lengthy been a logo of the town within the English metropolis.

“I’m considering starting a freelance business where I offer to look at your bee tattoo design and tell you whether or not it actually looks like a bee,” Meiners wrote.

“What do you think? How much should I charge? Taxonomically, these are all flies.”

The collage seemed to be from a chunk printed by Public Radio Worldwide about why folks had been getting the two-wing bee tattoo design within the wake of the deadly blast, the Every day Mail first reported.

Some Twitter customers had been fast to pile on Meiners for showing to criticize the image, which has develop into consultant of resilience.

“Your desire to make a smug intellectual point is drowned out by the fact it is incredibly tone deaf,” one consumer wrote. “These tattoos charitably commemorate the Manchester bombing, borrowing the 150 year old image of the Worker Bee associated with the city.”

One other Twitter consumer from Manchester slammed the journalist’s comment as “insensitive”

“As someone from Manchester, this is a real bad take on your part, especially given what those tattoos represent,” the consumer wrote. “I’m pretty sure the families of the victims of the Manchester Arena bombing would love to hear the insensitive nitpicking of someone on the internet.”

Meiners — who has labored with ProPublica — didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.