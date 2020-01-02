Journalist who runs Instagram account followed by Prince Harry and Meghan feels ‘extremely humbled’

Reportedly had ‘no concept’ her web page could be shared with their 10 million followers

Michelle mentioned she is ‘extraordinarily humbled’ to be solely account they’re following

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, selected to comply with the account yesterday

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline

Revealed: 11:51 EST, 2 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:07 EST, 2 January 2020

The journalist behind the ‘Good Information Motion’ Instagram web page has revealed she feels ‘extraordinarily humbled’ that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have featured her account.

Michelle Figueroa, from Boston, is founding father of the positive-news Instagram @goodnews_movement, which was adopted by the @SussexRoyal account yesterday.

She went on to share her personal Instagram publish, revealing: ‘Extraordinarily honored and humbled to be taught that @SussexRoyal selected me for his or her month-to-month characteristic and that I’m the one account they at the moment comply with.’

The fan account @_duchess_of_sussex claimed the journalist advised them she had ‘no concept’ that the royals could be making her web page their solely featured account for the month.

Michelle shared her personal Instagram publish after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex adopted her to specific her pleasure over the information.

She mentioned: ‘This can be a labor of affection to indicate the excellent news within the World and to make use of this platform to encourage acts of kindness.

‘Their help will solely multiply our efforts and excellent news will reign. You all have been instrumental in rising this so I share this information as OUR accomplishment.’

She added: ‘What a technique to begin 2020.’

In the meantime royal fan account @_duchess_of_sussex advised her 246okay followers she was having ‘a pleasant dialog’ with the journalist and claimed she had ‘no concept’ that the royals deliberate to characteristic her account.

Revealing they had been following the account yesterday, Prince Harry and Meghan mentioned they needed to ‘shine a highlight’ on the @goodnews_movement.

As a part of their work within the New 12 months, they’re selecting a distinct Instagram account every month to remind followers of ‘all the nice that’s taking place on this planet.’

Harry and Meghan’s newest publish on their official lnstagram account learn: ‘Completely happy New 12 months! For 2020 we will likely be persevering with our custom of highlighting accounts that encourage, and that remind us of all the nice that’s taking place on this planet.

In the meantime one royal fan account revealed Michelle had ‘no concept’ that the Duke and Duchess deliberate to comply with her

‘Nonetheless, this time we will likely be specializing in only one account every month. For January, we wish to shine a highlight on @goodnews_movement.

‘This journalist run-page covers and celebrates acts of kindness and excellent news in our international neighborhood. We hope it brings you pleasure!’

The goodnews_movement, which at the moment has 195,000 followers, describes itself as a journalist-run web page for ‘excellent news solely’ which celebrates neighborhood heroes and acts of kindness throughout the globe.

Latest tales that it covers embody plans by Greyhound to provide homeless, younger folks free tickets to return house or to a secure place, in addition to different tales about donations given to refuge shelters over the Christmas interval.

The account featured a narrative about Meghan in February 2019, sharing a publish about her go to to Bristol charity One25 when she wrote empowering notes of help on bananas for intercourse employees.

The Duke and Duchess rang within the New 12 months by hitting a staggering 10 million followers. Their Royal account broke a Guinness World Report when launching on April 2 final 12 months.