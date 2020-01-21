Journeyman Raheem Mostert becomes star for 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Earlier than taking the sector every week, Raheem Mostert seeks out motivation.

There it’s in an inventory of all of the instances he’s been lower by NFL groups. Philadelphia, Miami and Baltimore all let Mostert go in 2015. Cleveland, the Jets and Chicago all despatched him packing the next yr earlier than he lastly ended up on San Francisco’s follow squad.

That unlikely path that noticed Mostert get lower nearly as many instances as he was handed the ball his first three seasons by some means has led to the Tremendous Bowl after he posted one of many biggest postseason performances ever by a working again.

“The journey’s been crazy,” Mostert mentioned. “Not everybody can deal with that type of stress and pain and agony that I went through. But like I said, I kept the faith in not only myself but whoever gave me the opportunity.”

The 49ers are the beneficiaries of that as the previous skateboarder and surfer has confirmed to be expert sufficient on his personal two toes as an NFL working again when he was lastly given the possibility.

Mostert led the 49ers in speeding this season with 772 yards and offered the signature efficiency of his profession on the massive stage of the NFC championship sport when he ran for 220 yards and 4 touchdowns in a 37-20 win over Inexperienced Bay on Sunday that despatched the Niners to the Tremendous Bowl.

Solely Corridor of Famer Eric Dickerson has rushed for extra yards in a playoff sport with 248 for the Rams towards Dallas on Jan. four, 1986.

“He’s been a special teams player for so long because of his speed, I’m just so happy that he’s getting the opportunity to showcase his ability at running back,” deal with Joe Staley mentioned. “The guy works harder than really anybody, and he’s been patient. Never really complained about his role, always just shows up, works hard and this is what happens when you accept your roles on a team, you don’t worry about results, you don’t worry about stats, and then you have a moment like this. He was ready for this the whole season.”

Mostert wasn’t certain this present day would ever come. He carried the ball solely 43 instances his first three seasons in school at Purdue, the place he excelled as a kick returner, earlier than getting somewhat larger load his last yr when he had 93 carries for 529 yards.

That wasn’t almost sufficient to get him drafted so he signed as an undrafted free agent with Philadelphia in 2015. He was lower earlier than the season after which signed to the follow squad earlier than being picked up by Miami and spending a month with the Dolphins.

He was then claimed by Baltimore and spent two months there earlier than signing with Cleveland late that season. He spent the complete offseason with the Browns and thought he had made the workforce when he was on the preliminary 53-man roster solely to get the dangerous information a day later.

“It just made me stronger,” he mentioned. “I got immune to being cut. I wanted to show the world what I can do. And honestly it was just one of those things where I really had a talk with my wife and I was saying, what do you think should happen after that cut? And she basically said, ‘Hey, if you love your job, if you love this sport, you will do anything for it. And if you love what you do, you would do anything for it.’ And that was my philosophy from here on out.”

Mostert bounced round that season earlier than ending up with the Niners when coach Chip Kelly, who initially signed Mostert in 2015 in Philadelphia, gave him one other shot.

Mostert performed one sport late that season and acquired his first profession carry earlier than he needed to impress a brand new workers when Kyle Shanahan took over the next yr.

Mostert is the one talent place participant nonetheless on the Niners who was right here when Shanahan arrived as he proved indispensable as a particular groups standout after which slowly carved out a much bigger position.

He had a handful of carries his first yr beneath Shanahan as he adjusted from taking part in largely out of the shotgun to the surface zone working scheme utilized by the Niners.

The teaching workers realized Mostert’s blazing velocity may very well be an asset in that one lower and go system. He ran for 250 yards in a four-game stretch earlier than breaking his arm halfway by means of final season towards the Raiders.

He got here into this season fourth on the depth chart at working again earlier than lastly beginning to get the majority of the carries in December, beginning with a 146-yard sport at Baltimore.

“Whether it’s special teams or offense, the way he hits the hole, he gets so vertical so fast,” tight finish George Kittle mentioned. “I think defenses, they underestimate his speed. You can just see it. He’ll hit a hole and the guy will take what he thinks is a good angle. And, next thing you know, he’s by him. Doesn’t even touch him. And, his 0 to 60 is literally in two steps and it’s so special, especially with our offense. The way we do outside zone, inside zone, he can make one cut and get vertical. It’s all we need.”

Whereas Mostert has change into the featured again, he hasn’t forgotten his particular groups roots. He nonetheless will get in depth time on protection models and his velocity as a gunner helped trigger a muffed punt in a divisional spherical playoff win over Minnesota.

Particular groups imply a lot to Mostert that he even named his son, Gunnar, after his position on punt protection. That’s one thing he doesn’t wish to surrender.

“It hasn’t crossed my mind because I’m still that team guy,” he mentioned. “I love playing special teams. I don’t take it for granted because that’s where I started. That’s where I made my name and made my mark.”

Now Mostert is making a good larger mark in his new position.