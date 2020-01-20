JP Nadda Set To Take Over From Amit Shah As New BJP Chief Today

JP Nadda enjoys the belief of each the PM and Amit Shah. (File)

New Delhi:

BJP working president Jagat Prakash Nadda is about to take over as get together president, a accountability he shared with Residence Minister Amit Shah for almost a 12 months. High leaders from throughout the nation gathered this morning on the BJP workplace, the place his title was formally proposed for brand new chief.

Mr Nadda, the quantity three of kinds within the ruling get together, will probably be elected unopposed since he’s the one candidate. Later within the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Residence Minister Amit Shah are anticipated to be on the BJP workplace for Mr Nadda’s formal elevation.

Mr Nadda’s title was proposed by ex-chiefs and parliamentary board members Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari.

“Amit Shah’s stint as BJP chief was unparalleled. He took the party to new heights,” mentioned Union Minister Rajnath Singh, a previous BJP president.

PM Modi and Mr Shah had met senior leaders of the BJP, chief ministers and former chief ministers in a collection of conferences on the get together workplace on Sunday, to formally apprise them of Mr Nadda’s candidature.

Mr Nadda enjoys the belief of each the PM and Mr Shah and is unlikely to face too robust a problem so far as the BJP group goes. His most tough process is to attempt to keep the BJP’s dominance in elections, given the get together’s losses in latest state elections.

Mr Nadda has to ship Delhi – a really tough prospect — after which Bihar, the place it’s in energy with ally Nitish Kumar. The get together has additionally launched a mega marketing campaign in Bengal, which can vote in 2021.

A veteran chief, he’s an outdated organizational work horse with robust RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh – the BJP’s ideological mentor) roots.

He was MLA in Himachal Pradesh for 3 phrases earlier than he moved to the central authorities as cupboard minister from 1998 to 2003.

In June 2019, Mr Nadda’s political inventory soared as he was appointed because the working president of the BJP. Amit Shah remained BJP chief.

Mr Shah had written to the Prime Minister requesting that his job of get together chief be given to another person so he might give attention to his ministerial tasks. Mr Shah remained President of the get together since June 2019 for finishing organisational restructuring commitments.

Mr Nadda’s critics really feel he’ll proceed to work in Mr Shah’s shadow. The BJP has rubbished these claims, calling it the criticism of a celebration “that cannot think beyond a family for leadership.”