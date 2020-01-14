Jude Law’s The New Pope sparks outcry from Catholic Church

The scene is filmed in a former monastery on the island of San Giorgio in Venice

By Sophie Tanno For Mailonline

Printed: 11:59 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 12:03 EST, 14 January 2020

TV mini-series ‘The New Pope’ starring Jude Regulation has prompted an indignant response from the Catholic Church for its ‘horny’ portrayal of nuns.

Within the first scene of the nine-episode HBO Drama, round 15 gyrating nuns dressed of their nighties dance on the base of the large fluorescent crucifix.

The scene is filmed in a former monastery on the island of San Giorgio within the Venetian lagoon.

The mini-series premiered on Sky Atlantic on Sunday evening and on HBO yesterday night.

The mini-series, which is the follow-up to smash-hit Vatican drama ‘The Younger Pope’, has been labelled ‘offensive’ by the archbishop of Venice.

‘The scene is offensive and lacks any narrative context that might justify it,’ mentioned Father Gianmatteo Caputo, the patriarch’s official in command of cultural heritage.

‘As a result of it lacks context, what’s being provided to viewers is extra like a music video, filmed in a spot which is vital traditionally and for the monastic custom of Venice, the archbishop mentioned, including the previous monastery had been ‘reworked right into a stage for a coquettish and suggestive dance, carried out beneath the supreme image of Christianity, the cross.’

Jude Regulation stars within the sequence as Lenny Belardo, also called Pius XIII, the first-ever American pope. Actresses Cecile de France and Ludivine Sagnier additionally star in key roles.

Sharon Stone and Marilyn Manson play themselves.

Critics are billing ‘The New Pope’ for its feminist tackle the interior workings of the Catholic church.

Paolo Sorrentino, the Bafta-winning maker of the 2013 movie ‘La Grande Bellezza’, is the director behind the sequence.

He informed AFP: ‘The Church is rather more sexist than the remainder of the world.

‘Ladies completely should not have the identical rights; they can’t say Mass, they reside in line with how males need them to.’

‘It is a scenario that can finish,’ he added.