Judge affirms Boulder County’s right to review of Gross Reservoir expansion

A Boulder decide dominated Friday Denver Water should undergo Boulder County’s assessment course of earlier than continuing with its deliberate enlargement of Gross Reservoir, which might be the biggest development mission in county historical past.

In a seven-page ruling, Boulder District Choose Andrew Macdonald acknowledged that primarily based on proof positioned on the report by each side within the controversy, he discovered Boulder County “did not exceed its jurisdiction or abuse its discretion, or misinterpret or misapply the law,” when it asserted its allowing authority.

That authority, Boulder County has maintained, is established by State Home Invoice 1041, handed by the Legislature in 1974, which permits native governments to assessment and regulate issues of statewide curiosity via an area allowing course of.

Denver Water challenged that authority by submitting go well with in Boulder District Courtroom in April of this yr, claiming what it termed a “zoned law exemption” which it asserted excused it from having to cross via the county course of. Denver Water’s grievance claimed the zoning on the reservoir that existed on the time of the passage of the 1041 laws — formally often known as the Actions and Areas of State Curiosity Act — permitted its deliberate actions.

Moreover, the go well with acknowledged Boulder County commissioners had exceeded their jurisdiction and/or abused their discretion at a March 14 listening to at which they unanimously upheld Land Use Director Dale Case’s discovering that the county assessment course of should apply to Denver Water.

Macdonald’s ruling struck down Denver Water’s declare to an exemption primarily based on prior zoning.

“There is nothing on the record that Denver Water had any well-established development rights to expand Gross Dam and Gross Reservoir prior to May 17, 1974,” he dominated. “Any prior contemplated expansion projects cannot be determined to be well-established development rights because the proposed Expansion Project is essentially an entirely new construction project.”

Friday’s ruling was welcomed by Gary Wockner, govt director and co-founder of Save the Colorado, which is suing the U,S. Military Corps of Engineers in U.S. District Courtroom in Denver, difficult the grounds on which its allow for the Gross Reservoir enlargement was issued in July 2017.

“The law is clear that Boulder County has the full right to require a local permitting process. We are pleased with the court’s decision and look forward to a comprehensive, scientific vetting of this massive, environmentally destructive dam expansion that would negatively impact County citizens as well as further drain and destroy the Upper Colorado River,” Wockner wrote in an e mail. His group had been granted intervenor standing on the facet of the protection within the Boulder case determined Friday.

“We believe the County will inevitably ‘deny’ this permit and thus Denver Water should change course now and quit throwing good money after outdated and very bad decisions,” Wockner mentioned.

Denver Water, which serves 1.four million clients within the Denver metro space — none in Boulder County — had initially hoped to start out development on the mission in 2019, elevating Gross Dam by 131 toes to a top of 471 toes, and rising the capability of the reservoir by 77,000 acre toes.

A timeline for the mission on the Denver Water web site at present reveals dam design engineering persevering with via 2020, with the set up of short-term services, web site improvement, quarrying operations and closure of the south shore to public entry slated to start in 2021.

In an e mail Friday evening, Denver Water spokesman Travis Thompson mentioned, “As we continue to follow the process of determining the appropriate permitting methods, we will review the order and evaluate our next steps. No matter the path forward, we remain committed to considering input from Boulder County and from community members to minimize and mitigate the impacts of the Project.”

A further hurdle stays for the mission. Denver Water continues to be ready for a last resolution by the Federal Vitality Regulatory Fee on a hydropower licensing modification that Denver Water wants in an effort to go ahead with its deliberate enlargement of the reservoir.