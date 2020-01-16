Judge denies red flag order petition against CSU police officer

An excessive danger safety order petition filed by Susan Holmes in opposition to the Colorado State College police officer who fatally shot her son in 2017 was denied Thursday morning on the grounds that Holmes didn’t have standing to file the order.

Susan Holmes, the mom of Jeremy Holmes, filed the petition underneath the state’s new crimson flag regulation in opposition to CSU police Cpl. Philip Morris on Jan. 9.

Safety orders could be granted for individuals who have been decided by the courts to pose a big danger to themselves or others. The orders stop the individual from possessing or buying firearms for the subsequent 364 days.

Jeremy Holmes was shot and killed by Morris and Fort Collins police officer Erin Mast on July 1, 2017. Holmes reportedly bared a bayonet and charged officers after being instructed a number of instances to drop the weapon. The eighth Judicial District Legal professional’s Workplace dominated that the officers’ use of power was justified, and so they had been cleared of wrongdoing.

Choose Stephen Howard dominated Thursday that there was not clear and convincing proof that Holmes and the officer shared a baby in frequent, the choice Holmes marked on the safety order petition as to why she was eligible to file the petition.

Howard restricted the proof within the listening to to dialogue of whether or not Holmes had standing to file a petition.

Morris was not current on the trial however was represented by two attorneys from the Colorado Legal professional Basic’s Workplace.

In a sworn affidavit submitted by the Legal professional Basic’s Workplace, Morris stated he didn’t have a baby in frequent with Susan Holmes.

Holmes refused to make feedback all through the listening to as a result of she stated she didn’t imagine that Howard was able to granting her a good and neutral listening to. She had filed a movement to have Howard recused from the case on the grounds that he demonstrated prejudice towards her in a earlier case. The movement was denied.

As a result of Holmes wouldn’t remark and due to this fact couldn’t meet the usual of clear and convincing proof that she and Morris share a baby, Howard dominated that she didn’t have standing to file a petition and dismissed the case.

“I think it’s appalling that the Attorney General’s Office is stepping in to defend a violent police officer,” Holmes stated after Howard made his ruling. “He’s violent, and he should have his gun taken away from him.”

Morris’ attorneys refuted Holmes’ characterization.

“My client is an upstanding peace officer, and he was in no way in the wrong on July 1, 2017,” stated first assistant legal professional common Jacquelynn Wealthy Fredericks.

Outdoors the courtroom, Holmes instructed reporters that the intense danger safety order regulation ought to be amended to permit any Colorado citizen to petition to have a police officer’s gun taken away.

She declined to clarify her declare that she and Morris have a baby collectively, saying that she is ready make an enchantment earlier than she feedback. She denied that she dedicated perjury.

Larimer County Sheriff Justin Smith, who attended the listening to, stated he was happy with the decide’s determination. Smith had stated earlier that the Sheriff’s Workplace can be exploring prison expenses in opposition to Holmes.

This story will likely be up to date.