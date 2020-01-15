January 15, 2020 | three:16pm

A “former homosexual” and California pastor who sued Vimeo for eradicating his conversion remedy sermons might want to take his content material elsewhere, a choose dominated Wednesday.

Pastor James Domen sued the video platform after it shut down his Church United account in 2018 — which he claimed was a part of an effort to silence his spiritual freedoms.

But Manhattan federal courtroom Justice of the Peace choose Stewart Aaron dismissed the $75,000 lawsuit Wednesday, saying the content material on Domen’s account clearly violated the location’s phrases of use.

Vimeo’s tips say they don’t permit movies that “that promote Sexual Orientation Change Efforts.”

Aaron wrote that it was “plain that Plaintiffs’ videos in fact promoted SOCE,” within the order dismissing the lawsuit.

The mainstream medical and psychological well being neighborhood has rejected conversion remedy as bunk.