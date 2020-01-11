January 11, 2020 | 12:54pm

Mike Bloomberg slammed President Trump – in addition to his Democratic rivals – Saturday as he kicked off what he known as “Day One” of his run for the White Home.

“Unlike everyone else in this race, I think what’s important is beating Donald Trump,” he instructed about 45 supporters at a restaurant in San Antonio.

Protesters toting Trump 2020 and U.S. flags could possibly be noticed by the eatery’s home windows.

TV’s Choose Judy Sheindlin launched Bloomberg with a dig on the left-wing Democrats working for the nomination.

“Those that are touting revolution in this country are wrong,” she stated. “It’s the best country on earth … It should have the greatest president.”

In a 13-minute stump speech, Bloomberg touted his efforts to boost instructor salaries and reduce carbon emissions throughout his three phrases as New York’s mayor.

“America is not New York, I understand that,” he acknowledged. “It’s getting things done rather than partisan talking.”

However he stayed far-off from his report on crime, after being pressured to surrender his signature stop-and-frisk policing coverage after being hammered by his fellow Dems.

As a substitute, he put the highlight again on Trump.

“When I’m in the Oval Office, no more tweeting,” he promised.

“Actually I can’t spell very well,” he admitted. “So that’s relatively easy to do.”

Bloomberg is making 4 marketing campaign stops in Texas on Saturday. Again in New York, his marketing campaign is opening a Harlem workplace with an occasion helmed by former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter, Bloomberg’s marketing campaign co-chair.

The billionaire has already spent $200 million of his $50 billion fortune since declaring his candidacy seven weeks in the past – and has stated he’ll spend “whatever it takes” to stop Trump’s re-election.