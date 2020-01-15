Judge Quotes Rabindranath Tagore During Bhim Army Chief’s Bail Hearing

Chandrashekhar Azad was arrested for protesting in opposition to Citizenship Act at Jama Masjid.

New Delhi:

A Delhi courtroom choose whereas granting bail to Bhim Military Chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Wednesday, recited Rabindranath Tagore’s poem ”The place the Thoughts is With out Concern” and mentioned residents have a basic proper to peaceable protest which can’t be curtailed by the state.

Extra Classes Decide Kamini Lau mentioned that Rabindranath Tagore had visualised a nation the place there isn’t a concern within the minds of individuals, schooling is attained by all and there are not any partitions of discrimination. She added that whereas exercising the precise of peaceable protest, it’s the obligation of residents to make sure that the rights of different persons are not violated and no inconvenience is triggered to anybody.

“I am reminded of our reverend patriotic poet Rabindranath Tagore who is most relevant today. He visualised a nation where there is no fear in the minds people and education is attained by all,” the choose mentioned.

Rabindranath Tagore needed his countrymen to be sincere and considerate, she mentioned and recited his poem, ”The place the thoughts is with out concern”.

Decide Kamini Lau mentioned that in “our democratic set-up, we have a fundamental right to peaceful protest guaranteed by the Constitution, which cannot be curtailed by the state.”

“However, at the same time, our constitution strikes a fine balance between the rights and duties. While exercising our right of peaceful protest, it is our duty to ensure that no corresponding right of another is violated and no inconvenience was caused to anyone,” the choose mentioned.