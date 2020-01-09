Judge Refuses To Remove Himself After Weinstein Lawyers Claim Bias

“I have in no way prejudged this case,” Justice James Burke instructed Harvey Weinstein legal professionals.

New York:

Denying he was biased, the decide in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial on Thursday refused to take away himself from the high-profile case, rejecting an accusation by the previous movie producers’ legal professionals.

“I have in no way prejudged this case,” Justice James Burke instructed Weinstein’s legal professionals. “I am going to great lengths to afford your client a fair trial.”

Sexual misconduct allegations in opposition to Weinstein by dozens of ladies helped gas the #MeToo motion, which inspired girls to go public with misconduct allegations in opposition to highly effective males.

Within the New York case, Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not responsible to fees of assaulting two girls, and faces life in jail if convicted on probably the most severe cost, predatory sexual assault. His trial started on Monday and will last as long as two months.

Since 2017, greater than 80 girls, together with many well-known actresses, have accused him of sexual misconduct courting again many years. Weinstein has denied all of the allegations, saying any sexual encounters he had had been consensual.

Certainly one of his legal professionals, Arthur Aidala, filed a movement on Wednesday urging Burke to recuse himself.

As proof of judicial bias, Aidala cited a remark Burke made Tuesday when he threatened to revoke Weinstein’s bail after catching him utilizing his cellphone in court docket.

“Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting and violating a court order?” the decide stated on the time.

Burke on Thursday stated that even when the feedback had been “hyperbolic,” they weren’t proof of prejudice.

“I certainly never actually meant that I was going to put your client in jail for life, nor did I mean, because I have not, that I have prejudged whether he is guilty or innocent of the charges,” the decide stated.

Burke additionally denied Aidala’s request to delay the trial for a “cooling-off period.”

“There is no time like the present to go forward,” the decide stated. “All sides are ready.”

Thursday was the third day of jury choice within the case, with 120 potential jurors known as in for pre-screening. A murmur went by means of the courtroom when Burke introduced the identify of the defendant earlier than delivering directions about jury service.

Burke reduce the proceedings brief earlier than midday as a result of the lead prosecutor, Assistant District Legal professional Joan Illuzzi, had a medical challenge. The 120 potential jurors are anticipated to return on Friday morning.

Weinstein, as soon as one among Hollywood’s strongest producers, made his mark with critically acclaimed movies resembling “The English Patient” and “Shakespeare in Love.”

