January 15, 2020 | three:52pm

Embattled lawyer Michael Avenatti has been ordered detained pending trial following his arrest late Tuesday for cash laundering and different prices.

A federal choose in California ordered Avenatti’s bail revoked throughout a Wednesday listening to, following new prices from federal prosecutors that he’d violated the phrases of his launch whereas awaiting three separate trials for extortion and embezzlement.

The choice comes because the 48-year-old lawyer was set to face trial in New York subsequent week for allegedly making an attempt to blackmail Nike into paying him greater than $20 million.

Prosecutors declare that Avenatti pocketed $1 million in authorized charges whereas beneath indictment, after which tried to cover the funds from debt collectors by shuffling the cash by way of numerous financial institution accounts.

A Manhattan federal choose is predicted to resolve later Wednesday whether or not or to not delay subsequent week’s trial.