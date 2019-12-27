Judge rules Denver’s urban camping ban unconstitutional

A Denver County choose dominated Friday that the town’s controversial city tenting ban is unconstitutional, constituting merciless and strange punishment.

In his ruling, Choose Johnny C. Barajas cited one other choice from the U.S. Court docket of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, which struck down a tenting ban in Boise, Idaho, final 12 months. The U.S. Supreme Court docket just lately declined to evaluation the Ninth Circuit ruling.

“As long as there is no option of sleeping indoors, the government cannot criminalize indigent, homeless people for sleeping outdoors, on public property, on the false premise they had a choice in the matter,” Choose Marsha Berzon wrote within the Ninth Circuit choice.

Metropolis officers didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark. Nevertheless, the Metropolis Lawyer’s Workplace defended the tenting ban in feedback final week relating to the Ninth Circuit ruling.

“We believe Denver’s ordinance is carefully crafted and thoughtfully enforced,” mentioned Ryan Luby, a spokesperson. “Our primary focus, first and foremost, is on connecting people with services, including overnight shelter, of which there are typically a couple hundred vacant beds or mats each night.”

Denver voters rejected a measure in Could, Initiative 300, that may have overturned the tenting ban.

This story will probably be up to date.