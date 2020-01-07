Judge threatens to jail Harvey Weinstein for texting in court

NEW YORK — Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial took a dramatic activate Tuesday because the choose threatened to revoke his bail and jail the previous movie producer after catching him utilizing his cellphone simply as jury choice bought underway.

“Is this really the way you want to end up in jail for the rest of your life, by texting and violating a court order?” state Decide James Burke requested, visibly offended. He informed Weinstein to not reply.

Assistant District Lawyer Joan Illuzzi, the lead prosecutor, urged Burke to jail Weinstein.

“There is a grave risk that this defendant at some point will realize that the evidence against him is imposing and overwhelming” and he’ll attempt to flee, she mentioned.

The choose finally determined to not jail Weinstein however warned he wouldn’t get one other probability.

“I’m not looking for apologies; I’m looking for compliance,” Burke mentioned.

Weinstein has been launched on bail, however is required to put on an electronic-tracking machine that was seen on his ankle as he bought out of a sports activities utility automobile when he arrived at courtroom on Tuesday.