Juice WRLD’s cause of death confirmed

World-renowned Chicago rapper Juice WRLD died of an unintended overdose of oxycodone and codeine, the Prepare dinner County Medical Examiner dominated Wednesday.

Juice WRLD, whose authorized title was Jarad Higgins, died on December eight at Advocate Christ Medical Middle in Oak Garden after experiencing cardiac arrest-like signs upon arriving at Chicago’s Halfway Airport. Legislation enforcement officers have been ready at Halfway for the rapper’s non-public aircraft to land, having acquired data from a federal process pressure that weapons and medicines is likely to be onboard. It was throughout a search of the aircraft and questioning of passengers that the rapper started convulsing, in accordance with Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi. Federal brokers administered Narcan on the scene – a drug used to revive individuals regarded as overdosing on opioids – and he was transported to Christ Hospital shortly after, Guglielmi mentioned.

Juice WRLD CREDIT: Andy Ford/NME