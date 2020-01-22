Juice WRLD’s cause of death confirmed

World-renowned Chicago rapper Juice WRLD died of an unintended overdose of oxycodone and codeine, the Prepare dinner County Medical Examiner dominated Wednesday.
Juice WRLD, whose authorized title was Jarad Higgins, died on December eight at Advocate Christ Medical Middle in Oak Garden after experiencing cardiac arrest-like signs upon arriving at Chicago’s Halfway Airport.
Legislation enforcement officers have been ready at Halfway for the rapper’s non-public aircraft to land, having acquired data from a federal process pressure that weapons and medicines is likely to be onboard. It was throughout a search of the aircraft and questioning of passengers that the rapper started convulsing, in accordance with Chicago Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.
Federal brokers administered Narcan on the scene – a drug used to revive individuals regarded as overdosing on opioids – and he was transported to Christ Hospital shortly after, Guglielmi mentioned.
Confiscated from the Gulfstream Jet that flew from California have been 70 kilos of marijuana have been present in 41 vacuum-sealed baggage; six bottles of liquid prescription codeine cough syrup; and three firearms, together with two 9mm pistols and a .40-caliber pistol, together with metal-piercing bullets and a excessive capability ammunition journal.
Whereas no drug expenses have been filed, two males recognized as safety guards for the rapper, Christopher Lengthy, 36 and Henry Dean, 27, have been charged with misdemeanors for possessing weapons and ammunition. Lengthy was charged with illegal possession of a firearm and Dean, who had a allow to hold a gun in Illinois, was charged with carrying a hid weapon at an airport and possessing the ammunition.
Within the days after Juice WRLD’s loss of life, followers of the rapper packed Chicago’s Millenium Park to pay tribute to the rapper, who many mentioned tapped into their lives together with his heartfelt lyrics.
“The impact he had on me, I can’t even describe,” mentioned 22-year-old Jeremy Hill of Elgin. “I was in a dark place when I got into him and he helped me get over a heartbreak. He really gave voice to the voiceless. It’s like he was one of us.”
