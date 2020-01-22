Juice WRLD’s Death Ruled An Accidental Overdose

Juice WRLD’s loss of life has been dominated an unintended overdose. The Cook dinner County Medical Examiner’s Workplace issued an announcement as we speak that mentioned the rapper “died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity,” as Rolling Stone reviews.

Juice WRLD, actual identify Jarad Anthony Higgins, handed away in December after struggling a seizure within the terminal of Chicago's Halfway Airport. He had reportedly been administered the opioid antidote Narcan following his seizure and briefly awoke however died shortly after.

Eminem’s new album, Music To Be Murdered By , which got here out final week, encompasses a posthumous look by JUICE WRLD.