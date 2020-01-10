Juke box jury: RAY MASSEY tests the new version of Nissan’s small suv

By Ray Massey for the Day by day Mail

Revealed: 16:50 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 16:50 EST, 10 January 2020

Ought to former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn ever search to recreate his nice escape from Japan to Beirut, I can report that — with the rear seats down no less than — his former agency’s funky new British-built Juke SUV has greater than sufficient room in its versatile boot to accommodate a big trunk.

I would been driving a Juke because the drama of his alleged flight in an enormous field unfurled. After I first met him within the mid-Nineties, he was a rising star at Renault.

I’ve interviewed him many occasions through the years although sadly not lately. It stays to be seen whether or not he’ll be extradited to face £65 million corruption costs.

Second technology: Nissan’s compact Juke SUV is lighter, roomier and extra sensible than the marginally bug-eyed authentic

However I might no less than put the second technology five-seater Juke on trial because it arrives in UK showrooms. It appears to be like higher than the marginally bug-eyed authentic and presents larger practicality and area.

The newcomer has many excessive‑tech methods up its sleeve, together with a smartphone app that may lock it, test its location, whether or not it has ventured outdoors a chosen space or whether or not the motive force has gone over the pace restrict and even test the tyre strain and oil degree remotely.

The vary is powered by a frugal 1.Zero-litre Three-cylinder 117 hp turbocharged petrol engine.

New soft-touch supplies on the dashboard, door trim and foot wells create a extra ‘premium’ really feel to the automotive.

Knee and headroom is elevated; a 422-litre boot is 20 per cent bigger than the one within the automotive it replaces. And at 1,212 kg it is also 23 kg lighter.

There’s additionally extra scope for personalisation with the top-level Tekna grade bundle together with customised bumpers, aspect sills and 19-in alloy wheels.

The vary is powered by a frugal 1.Zero-litre Three-cylinder 117 hp turbocharged petrol engine. Prime pace is 112mph, with relaxation to 62 mph in 11.1 seconds. Economic system is 44.1 mpg

I drove a type of, costing £25,295, which featured a sporty automated 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. My predominant gripe was the lag for the engine to sit back in when in ‘stop-start’ mode.

Competitors from the likes of the Seat Arona and Skoda Kamiq will definitely be robust.

Prime pace is 112mph, with relaxation to 62 mph in 11.1 seconds, economic system of 44.1 mpg and common CO2 emissions of 116g/km.

Costs begin from £17,395.

Hyundai’s supermini seats 5

Hyundai’s perky new third-generation i10 supermini is promising massive issues from small areas within the New 12 months — together with a full 5 seats when most of its similar-sized rivals can handle solely 4.

Regardless of the finances worth, it is also transferring extra upmarket.

Costs for Hyundai’s third-generation i10 supermini begin from £12,495 for the well-appointed 1.Zero-litre MPi 67PS 5 pace handbook in SE trim

On sale January 18, there is a selection of 1.Zero-litre, Three-cylinder 67 hp and 1.2, Four-cylinder 84 hp petrol engines linked to both a 5-speed handbook or 5-speed automated handbook gearbox, in SE or Premium trim.

The Korean automotive agency has ditched the earlier, extra fundamental entry degree S specification. So costs now begin from £12,495 for the well-appointed 1.Zero-litre MPi 67PS 5 pace handbook in SE trim.

Customary tools consists of DAB radio with Three.eight in show, Bluetooth, aircon, electrical home windows, leather-based steering wheel and equipment lever, electrical mirror adjustment and cruise management.

Drivers cannot cease kidding about

It in all probability appears like for much longer.

However dad and mom spend the equal of as much as 4 days a 12 months making an attempt to get their youngsters out of the home and into the automotive, new analysis from Seat reveals.

Mums and dads endure 96 hours a 12 months getting youngsters prepared to depart the home and into the automotive

Mums and dads endure 96 hours a 12 months getting youngsters prepared to depart the home and into the automotive twice a day, with these aged two and three probably the most tough to type out.

Practically a 3rd (30 per cent) of fogeys say they’re late for work no less than as soon as per week due to the battle every morning — averaging 11 minutes delay throughout the nation.

Persuading youngsters to placed on footwear and coats is probably the most time-consuming bugbear, whereas the commonest ‘bribes’ are sweets and promising to play their favorite music.