Julia Donaldson’s BBC animation The Snail and the Whale is a beautiful visual treat

Should you’re in search of a stunning Christmas deal with to observe as a household, you possibly can’t go far improper with The Snail and the Whale.

Faithfully tailored from the award-winning youngsters’s image ebook written by Julia Donaldson and illustrated by Axel Scheffler, it takes us on a journey throughout the oceans blue with 30 minutes of attractive animation – and charming narration from Diana Rigg. As for who our two important characters are, the clue is within the title: a younger sea snail (Sally Hawkins) with a craving for journey, and a humpback whale (Rob Brydon) who provides her a elevate on his tail.

When is The Snail and the Whale on TV?

Meet the voice solid of The Snail and the Whale

Julia Donaldson diversifications have rapidly turn out to be a staple of the festive TV schedules. To this point, we’ve had Zog, Room on the Broom, Gruffalo, Stick Man, The Freeway Rat… and now BBC One and Magic Gentle Footage have teamed up but once more to deliver us The Snail and the Whale.

Though it was first revealed in 2003, this story now appears extra related than ever. There’s an environmental message which children will certainly take to coronary heart; the poor whale is befuddled by all of the jet-skis close to the coast and finally ends up beached on the sands because of human thoughtlessness – however then the neighborhood comes collectively to save lots of him, because of the tiny snail (who worries she’s too small to make a distinction) who summons the kind-hearted youngsters from the native faculty.

The story additionally encompasses a beautiful friendship between two wildly totally different creatures. The whale helps the snail; the snail helps the whale. And on their journey they move by waters stormy and nonetheless, displaying us all totally different corners of the world. It’s visually spectacular. You possibly can sit again and simply get pleasure from.

Aside from one second which I have to warn you about, within the curiosity of a nightmare-free Christmas. Now, possibly I’m only a wussy grownup, however I used to be additionally a wuss as a baby, and if your little one can also be a wuss you may want a heads-up a couple of fairly scary second 9 minutes in. That is, after all, when the snail and the whale dive right down to the caves beneath the waves the place they discover “stripy fish with feathery fins” and “sharks with hideous toothy grins.”

Axel Scheffler’s authentic illustration within the image ebook is cartoonishly cute (hardly hideous!), and the Snail and the Whale’s encounter with them is fairly minimal; the snarks merely “swam round the whale” earlier than the story moved on.

On TV, nonetheless, these goofy snarks turn out to be a bit extra horrifying – chasing and snapping on the whale’s tail with large intimidating tooth. Be warned! And supply cushions for timid youngsters to cover behind! (Spoiler: the whale will get away simply wonderful after a minute or so. The jeopardy doesn’t final too lengthy. Your children are in all probability braver than me.)

The Snail and The Whale will air at 2:30pm on Wednesday 25th December (Christmas Day) on BBC One