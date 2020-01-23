Julian Assange’s lawyer complains about lack of access to Wikileaks founder at HMP Belmarsh

By Mark Duell for MailOnline

Julian Assange’s lawyer in the present day complained about lack of entry to the Wikileaks founder on the maximum-security Belmarsh Jail.

The 48-year-old is needed within the US for allegedly conspiring with military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to show army secrets and techniques between January and Could 2010.

Assange appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Courtroom in the present day sporting a black go well with, defiantly saluting his supporters by elevating his fist above his head.

It additionally emerged that the listening to to resolve whether or not Assange might be extradited from Britain to the US shall be break up into two, with the second half not ending till June.

The Australian is being held on the maximum-security jail in Thamesmead, South East London and was transported from his cell early this morning.

Edward Fitzgerald QC, for Assange, stated instructing solicitors had continued to work ‘night time and day’ over Christmas.

However he added: ‘We have had nice difficulties in moving into Belmarsh to take directions from Mr Assange and to debate the proof with him.’

Mr Fitzgerald continued: ‘We merely can not get in as we require to see Mr Assange and to take his instruction.’

‘The prosecution have now served us proof on Saturday and as a result of timetable, we perceive there’s extra to come back.

‘We perceive there’s psychological proof to be served throughout the trial. All of that materials raises factors we’d like time to cope with.

‘We have to cope with factors raised within the US Legal professional Basic’s assertion. The truth is we’re not able to name the primary physique of our proof.

‘Clearly we remorse that, however in the long run the precedence is equity to the defendant.

‘Because the Excessive Courtroom says it’s the responsibility of the defence counsel to hunt an adjournment quite than to say at a later stage we didn’t have sufficient time.

‘A witness is being known as in relation to publication that isn’t but obtainable. There are issues with Spanish witnesses about their anonymity.’

District Decide Vanessa Baraitser stated: ‘He’ll stay in custody within the cells till you could have indicated to this court docket that you’ve concluded such issues as you had been in a position to handle.’

Assange’s full extradition listening to shall be heard at Belmarsh Magistrates’ Courtroom on February 24 and can last as long as 4 weeks.

However the listening to will sit for one week in February and three weeks from Could 18 as a result of the case isn’t fully prepared.

Assange was jailed for 50 weeks final Could for breaching his bail situations after going into hiding within the Ecuadorian embassy in London to keep away from extradition to Sweden over intercourse offence allegations, which he has at all times denied.

In November Swedish authorities dropped the rape allegations made in 2010.

Assange has been in custody since he was dramatically faraway from Ecuador’s embassy constructing final April.

He’ll seem at Westminster Magistrates’ Courtroom on February 19 by way of video hyperlink forward of the total extradition listening to.