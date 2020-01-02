January 2, 2020 | 10:08am

Former Housing and City Improvement Secretary Julián Castro introduced Thursday that he was ending his 2020 Democratic presidential race.

The previous member of President Obama’s cupboard, who was the one Latino candidate within the 2020 race, introduced the information in an almost four-minute-long video launched by his marketing campaign.

Julián Castro Getty Pictures

“With only a month until the Iowa caucuses and given the circumstances of this campaign season, I’ve determined that it simply isn’t our time. So today it’s with a heavy heart and with profound gratitude that I will suspend my campaign for president,” Castro mentioned within the video, which confirmed a montage of memorable moments from his yr on the path.

Castro, 45, a former mayor of San Antonio, had struggled to interrupt into the highest tier of candidates and had not been featured in a debate since October. He had just lately been polling at round 1.2 p.c, in line with a Actual Clear Politics common.

The Democrat from Texas didn’t disclose what his post-campaign plans are, although he did say in his video announcement, “I’m not done fighting. I’ll keep working towards a nation where everyone counts.”

Castro didn’t say if or when he deliberate to endorse one in all his former opponents.