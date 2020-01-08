Julianne Hough & Husband Brooks Laich Spark Split Rumors With Missing Wedding Ring & Talk Of ‘New Chapter’!

Julianne Hough‘s husband Brooks Laich might plan on studying extra about intimacy and his sexuality now that it’s 2020, however it looks as if he’ll be going about it solo…

The skilled hockey participant opened up about “stepping into a new chapter” in his life in a Tuesday Instagram publish amid followers calling out his star spouse for not carrying her marriage ceremony ring not too long ago.

Associated: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Intercourse Life With Husband Brad Falchuk ‘Is Over’

For these not maintaining with their relationship, Brooks has been primarily absent on the subject of Jules’ IG account. The final time she posted an image even that includes him was from August and eagle-eyed followers observed no bling on her finger beginning early December.

Even her Christmas video showcased a naked ring finger:

So, is that this why her hubby Brooks needs to really feel “boundless” this yr??

In his personal IG publish from yesterday, the previous NHL athlete shared a prolonged caption about his “adjective” for 2020 as he begins on a “new journey.” He wrote:

“On New 12 months’s Eve, I had a good friend ask me ‘what’s your adjective for the brand new yr?’ I requested him what he meant, and he stated it’s about choosing a phrase that’s going to be a information for you in 2020. His phrase was ‘mindful’ – he wished to be extra aware of his time, his friendships, his cash, and many others. and all year long he’ll remind himself to be ‘mindful’ of all issues in his life. I then instantly fell in love with this query. And the phrase that retains developing for me proper now could be ‘boundless.’ I really feel like a whole lot of my life has been ‘bound’ to sure identities which have come by the game I spent my life taking part in. Canadian, male, hockey participant, disciplined, aggressive, and many others… and although I’m all of these issues, they don’t outline me, and I’m not certain by them.”

Laich continued, making no point out of how his spouse of two and a half years suits into this new image:

“In 2020 I sit up for releasing outdated identities, and getting into a brand new chapter in my life. I discover myself desirous to formally say the phrases ‘I retire’ from skilled hockey, as a substitute of vehemently resisting it as I’ve been for the final 2 years. I really feel a brand new stage of life calling me, and although I don’t precisely know what it’s but, it feels proper, and thrilling! These days I’ve been studying lots, coloring intricate mandalas, listening to instrumental music, dancing, and I’ve even began singing in church. Most likely not the stuff you’ll envision me doing, and I’m proper there with you. However I adore it, and I’m not going to cease – I’m going to embrace it for what it’s at this second. So in 2020, I’m ‘boundless’ and on a brand new journey.”

See the complete caption (under):

View this publish on Instagram On New 12 months’s Eve, I had a good friend ask me “what’s your adjective for the new year?” I requested him what he meant, and he stated it’s about choosing a phrase that’s going to be a information for you in 2020. His phrase was “mindful” – he wished to be extra aware of his time, his friendships, his cash, and many others. and all year long he’ll remind himself to be “mindful” of all issues in his life. I then instantly fell in love with this query. And the phrase that retains developing for me proper now could be “boundless.” I really feel like a whole lot of my life has been “bound” to sure identities which have come by the game I spent my life taking part in. Canadian, male, hockey participant, disciplined, aggressive, and many others… and although I’m all of these issues, they don’t outline me, and I’m not certain by them. In 2020 I sit up for releasing outdated identities, and getting into a brand new chapter in my life. I discover myself desirous to formally say the phrases “I retire” from skilled hockey, as a substitute of vehemently resisting it as I’ve been for the final 2 years. I really feel a brand new stage of life calling me, and although I don’t precisely know what it’s but, it feels proper, and thrilling! These days I’ve been studying lots, coloring intricate mandalas, listening to instrumental music, dancing, and I’ve even began singing in church. Most likely not the stuff you’ll envision me doing, and I’m proper there with you. However I adore it, and I’m not going to cease – I’m going to embrace it for what it’s at this second. So in 2020, I’m “boundless” and on a brand new journey. So I ask you, what’s your adjective of 2020, and the way will you apply it in your life?! I hope it leads you to a brand new stage of happiness and achievement! A lot like to all of you who learn this and embrace your loopy journey, I’m proper there with you! 🤟✌️🤣 @torimatthewsphoto 📸 A publish shared by Brooks Laich (@brookslaich) on Jan 7, 2020 at 9:25am PST

For what it’s price, Hough has been throwing herself into her work as she and her firm Kinrgy be a part of Oprah Winfrey on her 2020 Imaginative and prescient Tour:

Indicators appear to level the pair secretly headed to Splitsville, regardless of the previous Dancing with the Stars professional speaking a few months in the past about why she determined to be so open about her IVF journey and wanting to start out a household together with her man!

We’ll maintain you up to date on an official announcement.

Ideas, Perezcious readers?? Have been you rooting for them? Pontificate on all of it within the feedback (under)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN]