Julianne Hough writhes and groans while getting BIZARRE energetic treatment

Julianne Hough has shocked followers by present process an exorcism-like therapeutic remedy that had her screaming and writhing on a therapeutic massage desk.

The 31-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum joined Gwyneth Paltrow-approved physique healer John Amaral on stage on the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday to speak about tapping into energetic intelligence.

As a part of the dialogue, Amaral had Hough lie face down on a therapeutic massage desk so he might display how waves of saved emotion may be launched by means of motion — and the outcomes have been jaw-dropping.

Say what? Julianne Hough underwent an exorcism-like therapeutic remedy on the World Financial Discussion board in Davos, Switzerland, on Wednesday

Verify this out: As a part of the dialogue, John Amaral had the dancer lie face down on a desk so he might display how waves of saved emotion may be launched by means of motion

Within the video, Amaral floats his palms over Hough, and her physique begins to maneuver in a wave sample. The dancer may be seen jutting her bottom into the air and arching her again.

‘That is spontaneous,’ the chiropractor insists. ‘It isn’t a placebo impact. It is reproducible.’

Amaral explains that Hough’s physique is redirecting and dissipating saved vitality — ‘liberating up the system to be extra adaptable.’

Simply when viewers suppose it will probably’t get any weirder, he mimes pulling one thing out of the dancer’s bottom, and he or she begins screaming.

Stunning: Within the video, Amaral floats his palms over Hough, and her physique begins to maneuver in a wave sample. She may be seen jutting her bottom into the air and arching her again

What a launch: After he mimes pulling one thing out of her bottom, and he or she begins screaming and writhing

Strike pose: Hough took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photograph of herself posing in entrance of a scene backdrop. It is unclear if the photograph was taken earlier than or after her remedy

‘Expression of the emotion could occur when the system strikes,’ he explains whereas Hough’s physique twitches and ripples on the desk in entrance of him.

And similar to that, the demonstration is over, and a smiling Hough pops as much as focus on her expertise with the viewers, explaining that it was ‘saved emotion’ that got here out of her.

‘I really feel a lot extra liberated on the within that I can converse my reality clearly and stand in my energy and never really feel overtaken by … emotion, my thoughts, and I be at liberty inside myself to only be,’ she says.

Jackie Schimmel Haas, the host of the ‘B**h Bible’ podcast, shared the weird footage on Instagram, writing: ‘Gonna inform my children that is the Exorcist.’

Getting it out? Hough’s holistic therapeutic remedy in Davos comes amid experiences of marital troubles between her and her husband, Brooks Laich

Exercise guru: The unusual ritual is considerably of a pure match for Hough, who has been on tour with Oprah Winfrey selling her new ‘excessive sensory activated dance methodology,’ Kinrgy

Unsurprisingly, the footage left quite a lot of individuals feeling misplaced for phrases, with Vanderpump Guidelines star Stassi Schroeder commenting: ‘What within the precise…’

‘What the actually f*ck is occurring,’ requested Southern Attraction star Naomie Olindo.

‘Is he pulling the demonic spirit out of her booty??? So many questions. Calling a priest,’ joked comic Heather McMahan.

Amaral could look acquainted to followers of Gwyneth’s Goop, as he’s featured on the approach to life guru’s new Netflix present, The Goop Lab, which premieres on January 24.

In previews for the sequence, Goop’s Chief Content material Officer Elise Loehnen undergoes the identical exorcism-style remedy that Hough went by means of.

Celeb healer: Amaral could look acquainted to followers of Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop, as he’s featured on the approach to life guru’s new Netflix present, The Goop Lab (pictured)

Look acquainted? In previews for the sequence, Goop’s Chief Content material Officer Elise Loehnen undergoes the identical exorcism-style remedy that Hough went by means of

The unusual ritual is considerably of a pure match for Hough, who has been on tour with Oprah Winfrey selling her new ‘excessive sensory activated dance methodology,’ Kinrgy.

Hough’s holistic therapeutic remedy in Davos comes amid experiences of marital troubles between her and her husband, Brooks Laich.

‘They’ve been having issues for months,’ a supply instructed Individuals earlier this month. ‘She’s very impartial and a free spirit, and that’s been powerful for Brooks and their marriage.’

Whereas she was in Switzerland, Laich took to Instagram on Wednesday to share that he’s ‘re-assessing’ issues in his life within the new yr.

‘I’m redefining my priorities, and placing happiness on the forefront. I’m making modifications to my day by day routine, and prioritizing the issues that deliver me essentially the most pleasure,’ he wrote. ‘The whole lot else strains up behind these.’