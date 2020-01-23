Julianne Hough’s Husband Brooks Laich Plans On ‘Putting Happiness’ First Amid Split Rumors

Brooks Laich continues to share updates about his private journey amid break up rumors with Julianne Hough.

The skilled hockey participant opened up about redefining his priorities and placing pleasure “at the forefront” of his life in a Wednesday Instagram submit titled, “But Happiness First.” And whereas the 36-year-old’s message is stuffed with inspiring one-liners about seizing the day and what not — we will’t assist however discover that is but one other social media add sans any point out of his spouse!

Brooks started his prolonged IG submit by explaining the advantages of his daring new motto:

“My new motto. Lately I’ve been re-assessing many things in my life, and one of the most important things I’ve been looking at is how I spend my time every day. I’m redefining my priorities, and putting happiness at the forefront. I’m making changes to my daily routine, and prioritizing the things that bring me the most joy. Everything else lines up behind those.”

He continued additional, including:

“This is the first week of this new approach, and so far I’m absolutely loving it! I’m gonna play with it some more, dial it in, and then share with you what my day looks like.”

Laich concluded his message by encouraging his followers to comply with go well with:

“I’m sharing this with you to encourage you to assess your life, how you are spending your time, and what you are prioritizing daily. Do you wake up with a ‘to-do’ list every morning, or do you wake up and do things that bring you complete and utter happiness? I would love to hear your thoughts on this as it pertains to your life, please share them with me below! 🤟💯 #happiness”

See the complete caption (beneath):

As we talked about earlier, there’s no point out of Julianne wherever on this message!

After all, this all does sound very acquainted to the record of targets and intentions for 2020 the previous NHL star shared round New 12 months’s Eve, so, this might very effectively be a follow-up to that. Nevertheless, current indicators appear to level the pair is secretly headed to Splitsville and except Brooks is low-key making an attempt to develop into a motivational speaker, this solely appears to stir up these break up rumors.

Happiness is a private journey, certainly, however we will’t assist however marvel if his marriage to Hough now not matches into the athlete’s thought of what brings him pleasure every day. Simply saying…

Proper now, it might seem the skilled dancer’s husband is basically on his “new year, new me” vibe and really placing his personal pleasure first.

Earlier this month, a supply informed E! Information the married couple of two years have been “spending time apart,” noting:

“They don’t even really know what to call it. There’s a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal. She’s been very private about this time in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement. She is honoring her work commitments, as is he, and it’s kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship.”

Ideas on all this, Perezcious readers? Are YOU rooting for these two to work issues out? Sound OFF together with your ideas within the feedback!