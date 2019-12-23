Junior GBBO winner, 13, celebrates Christmas with a chimney piece de resistance

By Eleanor Sharples Television And Radio Reporter For The Each day Mail

Final month he grew to become the Junior Bake Off champion of 2019. Now 13-year-old Fin Woodward has created this spectacular Christmas cake.

The schoolboy has been in excessive demand since profitable the Channel four competitors, with requests for candy treats coming in thick and quick – particularly from his academics.

Fin, who started baking together with his grandmother and spent hours studying methods by watching YouTube movies, has created a cake known as ‘When Santa bought caught within the chimney’.

His two-tier masterpiece features a backside layer of fruit cake together with a touch of brandy, then a vanilla and chocolate chip sponge on prime with a biscoff buttercream inside.

Junior Bake Off champion of 2019 Fin Woodward (pictured), 13, from Manchester, has created a two-tier cake known as ‘When Santa bought caught within the chimney’

The schoolboy (pictured mixing the elements), who started baking together with his grandmother, created his two-tier masterpiece utilizing a layer of fruit cake together with a touch of brandy, then a vanilla and chocolate chip sponge on prime with a biscoff buttercream inside

The desserts are lined in white fondant with purple fondant squares to create a brick wall.

It’s topped off with an the other way up Santa protruding in purple and black icing, with snow impact icing to complete.

Fin, who lives in Manchester, beat 20 others to the Junior Bake Off crown, impressing the judges together with his showstopper, a cake within the type of the winner’s trophy.

Talking about his love of baking, Fin stated: ‘I like how therapeutic it may be. It simply takes you away from every part. I’ve been baking for less than about 18 months so it is all been pretty fast.’

He added: ‘I used to be utilizing YouTube earlier than only for leisure after which I had a college cooking evaluation the place I needed to make fruit cupcakes. I bear in mind considering, ‘I wish to do fairly effectively on this’ so I began trying to find totally different recipes on YouTube.’

Fin stated loads of his academics had requested him to make them desserts since his victory.

Fin (pictured making the elf’s head) beat 20 others to the Junior Bake Off crown and has been in excessive demand since profitable the Channel four competitors

‘We had the OAP social gathering in class so I made a Christmas cake for that. My maths trainer additionally requested me to do a Christmas cake and my historical past trainer requested me to do two desserts for 2 academics who’re leaving.’

Requested what recommendation he would give to different younger individuals inquisitive about baking, Fin – who would really like a brand new stand mixer for Christmas – stated: ‘Simply attempt it. See the way it goes and when you prefer it, simply preserve doing it and see the place it takes you.’

His mom Sally stated: ‘We’re so happy with him as a result of we have seen the dedication that he is had in direction of the baking and the hours he is put in.

‘There have been some nights the place he hasn’t gone to mattress till two within the morning, which is not supreme when he is bought faculty, however we are able to simply see the eagerness he is bought for it.’