Junior Union Home Minister G Kishan Reddy To Visit J&K Tomorrow

Junior Residence Minister G Kishan Reddy will embark on a two-day go to to Jammu and Kashmir

New Delhi:

Junior Residence Minister G Kishan Reddy will embark on a two-day go to to Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday, virtually six months after provisions of Article 270 had been revoked by the centre.

Mr Reddy can be visiting Srinagar and Ganderbal areas throughout his go to.

“All ministers have been asked to go on ground to get a firsthand feel and review projects concerning their ministry,” Mr Reddy informed HEARALPUBLICIST.

“As of now more ministers are visiting Jammu region as most parts of valley are snow bound. In second phase ministers would tour in this region more,” he stated.

In the meantime within the subsequent three days, gram panchayat elections in virtually 13,500 seats are going to be notified. The elections will proceed until the tip of February.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given homework to his council of ministers. A group of 36 ministers have been asked to visit Jammu and Kashmir to find out pulse of the people,” a senior residence ministry official stated.

In accordance with him, extra ministers would undertake visits to the Valley after gram panchayat elections.

14 ministers on Tuesday visited completely different elements of Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed a number of initiatives being undertaken there.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was the one minister who visited Srinagar, whereas the opposite 13 visited the Jammu area. Beneath the ‘Himayat’ program, Rs 16 crore has been granted for Jammu and Kashmir and 12,000 younger folks have been educated.

Minister of state for Youth Affairs and Sports activities Kiren Rijiju in Suchetgarh inaugurated an indoor stadium.

Talking on that event he stated Article 370 was an obstacle in direction of the event of Jammu and Kashmir.

The minister stated that participation in each sport would have been extra from Jammu and Kashmir if sports activities infrastructure had been improved previously.

“The day has come when all the pending approvals related to sports or infrastructure will be cleared by the central government and a new sunrise in development will be shown to the UT,” Mr Rijiju stated.

Union Minister Arjun Munda throughout his tour to Reasi underneath “Public Outreach Programme” pressured on PM Modi’s resolve to offer fuel connection to each family.

In accordance with a senior official, all ministers would temporary the Prime Minister about their go to.

“PM Modi’s ministers are moving trying to build a narrative saying all is well. If all is well, then why not release netas of the Valley too? People of Jammu and Kashmir can listen to narrative of both sides and decide what’s good for them ,” acknowledged a senior chief from opposition celebration.