Jupiter is hurling comets towards Earth, physicist claims

By Joe Pinkstone For Mailonline

Printed: 03:38 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 03:40 EST, 10 January 2020

Jupiter’s large bulk and crushing gravitational pull is firing house rocks in direction of Earth like a slingshot, a number one physicist claims.

Most scientists consider Jupiter — the largest planet within the Photo voltaic System — helps defend the worlds nearer to the solar, akin to Earth, and acts as a planetary protect.

However main physicist Dr Kevin Grazier says this concept has been ‘laid to relaxation’ and claims it additionally acts as a celestial ‘sniper’ — with Earth firmly in its cross-hairs.

His analysis claims the gasoline big is extra more likely to hurl rocks in direction of the Solar and its orbiting rocky planets than it’s to suck them up or deflect them away.

The tutorial says that whereas Jupiter could defend Earth from some house missiles, it additionally redirects people who would in any other case cross harmlessly by.

Scroll down for video

Widespread knowledge says Jupiter’s large gravity sucks in close by house particles however scientists now assume it doesn’t at all times operate like a protect for the photo voltaic system and might redirect passing rocks and comets in direction of Earth

The Jupiter protect concept claims the large planet, which has a mass greater than 300 instances larger than Earth’s, sucks in any passing asteroids or comets.

However pc simulations carried out carried out by Dr Grazier revealed in a sequence of books reveal this to be false.

Dr Grazier informed Gizmodo: ‘I would not say that it is in jeopardy—I’d say that it has been laid to relaxation.

‘Our simulations present that Jupiter is simply as more likely to ship comets at Earth as deflect them away, and we have seen that in the actual photo voltaic system.’

The Jupiter protect concept claims the large planet, which has a mass greater than 300 instances larger than Earth’s, sucks in any passing asteroids or comets. However pc simulations carried out carried out by Dr Grazier revealed in a sequence of books reveal this to be false

A sequence of papers, together with one titled ‘Jupiter as a Sniper Slightly Than a Defend’, led him to his most up-to-date endeavour — understanding how Jupiter flings particles in direction of Earth.

Work carried out in affiliation with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory and the College of Southern Queensland offered proof that Jupiter is, the truth is, a protect and a sniper.

Jonti Horner, an astronomer on the College of Southern Queensland, informed Gizmodo: ‘It takes issues that threaten Earth and flings them away, clearing house close to our planet.

‘So in that sense, it’s one thing of a protect.

‘On the flip facet, although, it takes issues that come nowhere close to Earth and flings them our means, which means it is usually a risk.

‘To seek out out which facet is extra necessary—to find out whether or not Jupiter is actually good friend or foe—you could take a look at the story in some element.’