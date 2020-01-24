Just Eat and Takeaway.com investor Cat Rock ‘shocked’ by CMA probe

By Sara Scarlett For Thisismoney.co.uk

Revealed: 04:14 EST, 24 January 2020 | Up to date: 04:15 EST, 24 January 2020

Cat Rock Capital, a serious investor in on-line take away firm, Simply Eat, has slammed the choice by the competitors watchdog to launch a final minute probe of its deliberate merger with Takeaway.com.

Cat Rock, which owns round three per cent of Simply Eat’s shares, referred to as the investigation by the Competitors and Markets Authority (CMA) ‘stunning and clearly unwarranted’.

The CMA confirmed on Thursday it was planning an investigation into the £6billion merger of Simply Eat and Dutch outfit Takeaway.com and the deal has now been delayed for per week.

On-line supply firm Simply Eat’s merger with Dutch agency Takeaway.com has been delayed by per week after the CMA launched an investigation into the deliberate deal

The surprising determination to open the probe got here greater than six months after Simply Eat and Takeaway introduced their plans to mix.

The founding father of Cat Rock Capital Alex Captain mentioned: ‘It’s stunning that the CMA would examine the Simply Eat merger with Takeaway.com.

‘Takeaway.com has no UK operations, exited its minor enterprise there over three years in the past, and has acknowledged that it had no intention to enter the UK market earlier than the Simply Eat merger.’

Cat Rock believes the merger is important to compete with different supply companies akin to UberEats, Amazon and Deliveroo.

Amazon is already going through an in-depth CMA probe into its £440million funding in Deliveroo.

Mr Captian mentioned: The CMA’s investigation appears to attract a false equivalence between Takeaway.com’s merger with Simply Eat and Amazon’s funding in Deliveroo.

‘Amazon has a big UK enterprise with tens of millions of consumers that it might leverage to re-enter the UK on-line meals supply market and improve competitors.

‘Takeaway.com has no such UK presence, buyer base, or model title. It’s patently absurd to check Takeaway.com with Amazon when evaluating the outlook for future competitors.

Buyers in Simply Eat mentioned the merger is important to compete with UberEats and Deliveroo

Cat Rock added that greater than 90 per cent of Simply Eat shareholders had accepted its bid, which turned unconditional two weeks in the past.

Mr Captain mentioned: ‘The Simply Eat merger with Takeaway.com creates a number one FTSE 100-listed know-how firm with a rising enterprise within the UK and overseas.

‘The mixed firm can have the sources to put money into competing in opposition to dominant international know-how corporations within the on-line meals supply house like Uber and Amazon.

‘Any motion the CMA takes to dam this merger would solely impair a UK-based firm’s capacity to successfully compete in opposition to these dominant platforms.

Mr Captain referred to as on the CMA to conclude the investigation as rapidly as attainable.

He mentioned: ‘The CMA has had a possibility to evaluation the Simply Eat and Takeaway.com merger for nearly six months because it was first introduced in early August 2019.

‘We hope that any evaluation that begins right now, when the mixed firm’s shares are supposed to start buying and selling, could be carried out rapidly and pretty.’

The investigation is the most recent bump within the street for a deal which has confirmed a headache for Takeaway’s Dutch bosses.

Shortly after the 2 corporations introduced their plans in early August final yr, Prosus, an Amsterdam-listed firm, tried to muscle in.

The 2 battled it out for months, making an attempt to win over Simply Eat’s traders till January 10, when Takeaway declared victory.