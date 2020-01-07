“Just Raise Your Eyes”: Manish Sisodia To Amit Shah On CCTVs In Delhi

Delhi will go to polls on February eight whereas the counting of votes will happen on February 11.

New Delhi:

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday took a jibe at BJP nationwide president Amit Shah over the set up of CCTVs within the nationwide capital.

“Amit Shah is questioning the place the CCTVs we promised. Nicely, I want to guarantee you that you do not have to look by way of ”durbeen” (binocular) simply increase your eyes and discover it on each lane. You might be additionally being recorded whereas doing door to door campaigns don’t be concerned,” Manish Sisodia informed reporters.

After the Election Fee introduced the ballot schedule for Delhi, Amit Shah accused the AAP authorities of creating empty guarantees.

“In the last 60 months, the Aam Aadmi Party government made only promises and now in the last 3 months, the public development money was spent on advertisements for its announcements. People of Delhi are still looking for free wifi, 1.5 million CCTV cameras, new colleges, and hospitals,” Amit Shah tweeted.

In 2015 meeting polls, the AAP gained 67 of 70 seats whereas the BJP may win solely three seats. The Congress, which was in energy for 15 years in between the years 1998 and 2013, didn’t get any seat.