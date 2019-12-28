Just two of the unbelievable but true stories from 2019’s weirdest book of the year

The E-book Of The Yr 2019: The World’s Weirdest Information

No Such Factor As A Fish

Do you know that in 2019 a Belgian man broke the document for sitting on the bathroom for the longest time – 116 hours? Or zoo in Texas has supplied members of the general public the possibility to have cockroaches named after their ex-partners? Or lady who ordered a measurement 16 bikini was despatched two measurement eight bikinis as an alternative?

There’s been a protracted custom of newspaper columns with titles alongside the strains of ‘It’s a Humorous Outdated World’ or ‘Just Fancy That’, offering a house for off-beat, comical tales to offset all the encompassing information of mayhem and distress.

LEFT: A person referred to as David Rush from Idaho broke the document for balancing a working lawnmower on his chin. RIGHT: A lady who was strolling fairly awkwardly by means of a Taiwan airport was discovered to have 24 gerbils strapped to her legs

The favored podcasters collectively generally known as ‘No Such Thing as a Fish’ have now constructed a complete e-book out of the wackiest information tales of the previous yr. This has been tried earlier than, with out a lot success, however the Fish workforce set about their job with such verve that they succeed the place others failed. Their E-book Of The Yr collection is now in its third yr, and is effectively on its strategy to changing into an establishment.

The e-book is organized alphabetically by topic, however the topics are appropriately random – Q is for Quantum Entanglement, Quarks, The Queen, Quiet, Quitters and Quizzes – so you’ll be able to actually dip in wherever and make sure of discovering one thing surprising and amusing. As an example, beneath The Queen, we study that following the success of the biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, the band Queen at the moment are wealthier than the precise Queen, prankster ordered £46 of pizza for ‘Elizabeth’ at Buckingham Palace, German firm despatched 1,000 rest room rolls to the Palace to offset attainable post-Brexit shortages, and that President Trump claimed he and the Queen took such a shine to at least one one other that ‘There are those that say they have never seen the Queen have a better time’.

For sure, Trump pops up in these pages like a jack-in-the-box. It’s notably good to be reminded of the speech he made at an Independence Day parade about how in 1775, ‘Our Army manned the air. It rammed the ramparts. It took over the airports’, forgetting that the primary airport in America was not constructed till 1909. Confronted together with his mistake, he blamed it on the unhealthy climate, which had prompted his teleprompter to interrupt down. However he then wrecked his excuse by boasting: ‘I knew that speech very well, so I was able to do it without a teleprompter.’ Has any President in historical past ever been the supply of a lot laughter?

The compilers delight within the folly of mankind. The very first story, listed beneath ‘AA’, considerations two Chinese language vacationers who hoped to go to a Norwegian village referred to as A, put ‘Aa’ into their satnav by mistake and ended up in one other village 815 miles away. In direction of the tip of the e-book, an analogous story considerations a retired hairdresser from Newcastle, Luigi Rimonti, who wished to make a pilgrimage to Rome. Alas, serving to fingers put ‘Rom’ into his satnav, and he ended up 1,000 miles north of Rome, within the village of Rom in Germany.

A Colombian held with half a kilo of cocaine beneath his hairpiece was dubbed a ‘drugs bigwig’ who’d have ‘hell toupée’

Aspiration is the mom of folly; numerous tales centre across the aggressive urge. I very a lot loved the story of the Drake Curse: all through 2019 the Canadian rapper Drake saved posing for a collection of images with sportsmen – together with the boxer Anthony Joshua and the footballer Layvin Kurzawa – who subsequently misplaced miserably. Ultimately the Italian soccer workforce A S Roma banned their gamers from being photographed with Drake, and the Toronto Maple Leafs begged him to cease attending their matches. All of us need to be winners, it doesn’t matter what we win. Below L for Lawnmowers, comes the information man referred to as David Rush from Idaho broke the document for balancing a working lawnmower on his chin, lasting three minutes and 52 seconds. He skilled for 3 years to perform this weird feat. Mr Rush is, it emerges, a seasoned record-breaker, with 100 data to his identify, together with placing 146 blueberries in his mouth, having 100 lit candles in his mouth on the similar time, and figuring out essentially the most flavours of ice cream in a single minute whereas blindfolded (12). By the way, the quickest lawnmower on this planet – the Imply Mower V2 – can attain a velocity of 150mph.

In my childhood, The Guinness E-book Of Data was full of individuals consuming all kinds of disgusting issues, or doing bizarre issues with their our bodies. I keep in mind being amazed man had eaten a complete double decker bus over a interval of one thing like 12 years. However lately, it has gone all safety-conscious, and restricts itself to the extra anodyne data. Three cheers, then, for The E-book Of The Yr for together with all kinds of unsavoury materials. It would nearly be subtitled Don’t Strive This At Dwelling.

I cherished a class on Smuggling, for instance. In 2019, a girl who was strolling fairly awkwardly by means of a Taiwan airport was discovered to have 24 gerbils strapped to her legs, and a Canadian man tried to smuggle 5,000 leeches in his hand baggage on a flight again residence from Russia. The authors add: ‘Maybe the least competent smuggler to be apprehended was a Colombian man who was arrested in Barcelona airport whereas trying – extraordinarily conspicuously – to smuggle half a kilo of cocaine beneath his wig. CNN referred to as him a “cocaine bigwig”, and the New York Submit mentioned the felony would have “hell toupée”.’

Although the general tone is jocular, typically verging on facetious, the authors nonetheless enable area for weighty subjects from the previous yr, such because the troubles in Hong Kong, local weather change and the fireplace at Notre-Dame

Although the general tone is jocular, typically verging on facetious, the authors nonetheless enable area for weighty subjects from the previous yr, such because the troubles in Hong Kong, local weather change and the fireplace at Notre-Dame. After all, they take a look at these occasions from an indirect angle, however why not? It’s attention-grabbing to know that after two million Hong Kong residents marched in a single day in opposition to the extradition legal guidelines, the government-owned newspaper China Each day led with the headline, ‘HK parents march against US meddling’ – reporting on a protest by 30 dignitaries outdoors the US consulate.

And beneath M for Melting, we study that Arctic ice is melting so quick that it retains swallowing the tools that measures how briskly it’s melting. Most glimpses of the longer term are adequate to ship a shiver down the backbone. Below B for Large Brother comes the information that 50 billboards within the UK have been fitted with facial detection software program that may determine the age, gender and temper of a passer-by, after which present an commercial designed to attraction to that exact individual. And in a Chinese language highschool, pupils put on bracelets that document how usually they put up their fingers in school.

However the future will not be all gloom and doom: on a happier word, plainly somebody has invented a brand new type of alcohol that doesn’t provide you with a hangover.

Inevitably, the authors contact on fairly a number of tales which have the ring of familiarity: Jimmy Web page’s row with Robbie Williams, as an illustration, or the failed try and blackmail Jeff Bezos after he despatched a saucy selfie. Equally, occasions since November – the Normal Election, Prince Andrew’s duff Newsnight interview – are too latest for inclusion, in order that the e-book’s title just isn’t totally justified. However with acquainted tales, the authors at all times handle to dig up one thing I didn’t know, or had forgotten: as an illustration, the person Bezos accused of the blackmail was aptly named David Pecker, and certainly one of Jimmy Web page’s complaints in opposition to his neighbour Robbie Williams was that he had taunted him by dressing up in a protracted wig and a faux beer-belly with a view to appear to be Led Zeppelin’s Robert Plant.

And that is what I notably like about The E-book Of The Yr: the authors at all times stay curious and excited: for all their comedian strengths, they’re by no means too cynical to be fascinated. Regardless of the whole lot, they nonetheless regard the world as a spot of surprise.