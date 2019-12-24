JustGiving is accused of misleading donors with 15 per cent ‘hidden fees’ that DON’T go to charity

By Susie Coen For The Each day Mail

Revealed: 20:33 EST, 23 December 2019 | Up to date: 20:35 EST, 23 December 2019

Fundraising web site JustGiving has been accused of deceptive donors into paying as much as 15 per cent to the corporate.

The positioning waived a controversial 5 per cent price on donations in March after a Each day Mail investigation revealed it was taking greater than £20million a yr from good causes.

JustGiving confronted anger that it had profited from appeals together with these over 2017 Westminster terror assault hero PC Keith Palmer and the Manchester Enviornment bombing victims.

It has since launched a ‘voluntary contribution’ of as much as 15 per cent, which is taken robotically until donors decide out.

Fundraising web site JustGiving has been accused of deceptive donors into paying as much as 15 per cent to the corporate

JustGiving has made an estimated £500,000 additional per 30 days since switching to voluntary contributions, in accordance with US consultancy Off Wall Road quoted by the Occasions. The London-based fundraising platform was purchased by US firm Blackbaud for £95million in 2017.

Off Wall Road claims the JustGiving web site ‘appears to use misleading language’ to recommend cash it makes shall be invested to learn charities as if it had been a ‘non-profit entity’.

The web site has enabled greater than £three.8billion to be raised for charities since its launch in 2001. The earlier 5 per cent cost equates to £190million being saved again over that point.

JustGiving’s new voluntary contribution field seems to begin at both ten or 15 per cent relying on the person. It may be adjusted to five per cent, eight per cent or ‘other’ – however solely by choosing ‘other’ can donors escape the price.

Off Wall Road estimates that JustGiving and Blackbaud are incomes £7.5million per quarter from this mode – £6million extra per yr than the 5 per cent price introduced in.

JustGiving beforehand confronted anger that it had profited from appeals together with these over 2017 Westminster terror assault hero PC Keith Palmer (pictured)

Present fundraising pages on the location embody £327,933 for the household of Berkshire PC Andrew Harper, who was killed this yr whereas responding to a report of housebreaking.

In 2017, the Mail revealed how JustGiving made greater than £20million a yr from crowdfunding campaigns. A few of the money was used to maintain the location working, however in 2016 greater than £10million was spent on workers, who earn a mean of greater than £60,000, whereas their boss acquired £198,000.

The positioning took at the least £32,000 in charges of the £638,000 raised for PC Palmer’s widow and their daughter inside two days of his homicide.

Elsewhere, JustGiving took its controversial price from £5.5million raised after the Manchester Enviornment bombing and £4million donated within the wake of the Grenfell fireplace catastrophe. Final month Off Wall Road wrote: ‘In response to political pressure in the UK, Blackbaud made changes to the revenue model at its JustGiving business, which appear to have boosted revenue growth.’ JustGiving stated it’s a ‘profit-for-good business’ which has helped increase billions.

A spokesman stated: ‘Since removing our platform fees, we have made clear that our users have the choice to make a voluntary contribution to support the operation of the platform. We provide users with different options, including contributing nothing at all if they wish.’