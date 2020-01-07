Justice Delivered To Nirbhaya: BJP

Prakash Javadekar mentioned verdict will empower girls

New Delhi:

After a Delhi court docket on Tuesday ordered hanging of 4 Nirbhaya gang-rape and homicide convicts on January 22, the BJP mentioned justice has been delivered to the sufferer and that the decision will empower girls and strengthen individuals’s religion within the judiciary.

“Justice delivered to Nirbhaya. A Delhi court’s verdict to execute 4 convicts will empower women and strengthen people’s faith on judiciary,” BJP chief and Union minister Prakash Javadekar tweeted.

4 convicts within the sensational 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and homicide case shall be hanged on January 22 at 7 am in Tihar jail, a Delhi court docket mentioned.

The order was pronounced by further classes Decide Satish Kumar Arora who issued dying warrants towards them.

The 4 dying row convicts are Mukesh, Vinay Sharma, Akshay Singh and Pawan Gupta.