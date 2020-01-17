Justice for Nirbhaya: President Kovind rejects Nirbhaya rape convict’s mercy plea

Justice for Nirbhaya | Supreme Court docket rejects rapist Akshay Singh’s evaluate plea













President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy petition of one of many 2012 Delhi gang-rape and homicide case convicts Mukesh Singh. The Ministry of Dwelling Affairs (MHA) had forwarded the mercy petition of convict Mukesh Singh to the President, recommending its rejection.

A protester with a gag tied round her mouth takes half in a silent protest for a gang rape sufferer in New Delhi December 29, 2012. The Indian girl whose gang rape in New Delhi triggered violent protests died of her accidents on Saturday in a Singapore hospital, bringing a safety lockdown in Delhi and recognition from India’s prime minister that social change is required.REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

President’s choice got here a day after the Ministry of Dwelling Affairs (MHA) on Thursday evening despatched Mukesh’s mercy petition to him recommending its rejection, hours after the plea was obtained from Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal’s workplace for evaluate.

The MHA received the petition after the Delhi authorities on Thursday rejected Mukesh’s mercy plea and forwarded the file to Baijal’s workplace which additionally requested for the rejection of the plea.

A Delhi court docket on Thursday had directed the Tihar Jail authorities to submit a report concerning the pendency of the mercy petition of Mukesh, one of many 4 demise row convicts within the Nirbhaya gang rape and homicide case.

Further Periods Choose Satish Kumar Arora requested the jail authorities to submit a report below Part 840 of the Delhi Jail Guidelines stating the motion taken concerning the mercy petition of Mukesh and concerning the postponement of the date of execution.

Nonetheless, the decide refused to vary the date of execution which is January 22 as of now.

Mukesh had moved the Patiala Home Court docket, appraising the court docket concerning the pendency of the mercy petition earlier than the President and in search of postponement of the execution date.Saeed Khan – Pool /Getty Pictures

Earlier, the Delhi Excessive Court docket had refused to intervene with the demise warrant issued towards the 4 convicts.

Choose Arora had issued discover to Nirbhaya’s mother and father and the state.

Nirbhaya gang-rape and homicide

The 23-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped and tortured on December 16, 2012, which later led to her demise. All of the six accused had been arrested and charged with sexual assault and homicide. One of many accused was a minor and appeared earlier than a juvenile justice court docket, whereas one other accused dedicated suicide in Tihar Jail.

The remaining 4 had been convicted and sentenced to demise by a trial court docket in September 2013, and the decision was confirmed by the Delhi Excessive Court docket in March 2014 and upheld in Might 2017 by the Supreme Court docket, which additionally dismissed their evaluate petitions and healing petitions.

(With company inputs)