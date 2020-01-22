WASHINGTON—After he gaveled the Senate to order Wednesday afternoon, Chief Justice John Roberts sternly admonished each President Trump’s counsel and Home impeachment managers to recollect they had been taking part in a whole farce of a trial. “As you address members of this deliberative body, please bear in mind that nothing you say or do will have any effect on the completely predetermined outcome of these proceedings,” mentioned Roberts, exhorting the 2 sides to go forward and set up details, promulgate lies, cite the Structure, or interact in purely cynical bad-faith arguments, as a result of none of it actually mattered anyway. “I wish to remind you this trial is a hollow exercise of decorum with no possibility of achieving productive results of any kind. We’re just going through the motions here, we all know how it is going to end, so let’s at least try to keep it brief.” At press time, the chief justice had recommended each side for heeding his admonition and dealing to maintain the monumental miscarriage of justice working easily.