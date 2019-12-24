Justin Bieber Announces 2020 Tour, New Single “Yummy” Out 1/3

It's been 4 years since Justin Bieber's final album, Objective , though the previous teen pop star has by no means been removed from the charts or the tabloids. Yesterday, Bieber introduced the beginning of his comeback with a rollout schedule that included right now's date (12 / 24) in addition to New Yr's Eve (12 / 31) and the primary Friday in January (1/three).

He’s now revealed what that every one means. Right now, he's asserting a launch date for his new single, which known as “Yummy” – it's out 1/three – and has revealed his 2020 tour, which is able to kick off in Could and take him all through North America in the summertime. A documentary sequence will debut on 12 / 31, adopted by the only launch the following week. All of it is a prelude to his forthcoming album, which can be due out subsequent yr.

Right here’s a teaser video and take a look at the dates under:

TOUR DATES:

05 / 14 Seattle, WA @ CenturyLink Area

05 / 17 Portland, OR @ Moda Middle

05 / 19 Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Middle

05 / 22 Santa Clara, CA @ Levi's Stadium

05 / 26 San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Area San Diego

05 / 29 Pasadena, CA @ Rose Bowl

06 / 02 Las Vegas, NV @ T-Cellular Area

06 / 05 Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium

06 / 09 Salt Lake Metropolis, UT @ Vivint Good Dwelling Area

06 / 13 Denver, CO @ Empower Area at Mile Excessive

06 / 16 Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Financial institution Area

06 / 19 Chicago, IL @ Soldier Area

06 / 21 Minneapolis, MN @ Goal Middle

06 / 24 Milwaukee, WI @ Milwaukee Summerfest

06 / 27 Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium

06 / 30 New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Middle

07 / 02 Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium

07 / 06 Kansas Metropolis, MO @ Dash Middle

07 / 08 Tulsa, OK @ BOK Middle

07 / 11 Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium

07 / 13 St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Middle

07 / 15 N. Little Rock, AR @ Simmons Financial institution Area

07 / 18 Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium

07 / 21 Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Area

07 / 25 Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium

07 / 27 Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Area

07 / 29 Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

08 / 01 Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Monetary Area

08 / 04 Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Area

08 / 06 College Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Middle

08 / 08 Columbus, OH @ Ohio Stadium

08 / 12 Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Middle

08 / 14 Cleveland, OH @ First Power Stadium

08 / 16 Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Area

08 / 18 Lexington, KY @ Rupp Area

08 / 21 Landover, MD @ FedEx Area

08 / 24 Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Middle

08 / 26 Albany, NY @ Instances Union Middle

08 / 29 Detroit , MI @ Ford Area

09 / 01 Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Middle

09 / 03 Québec Metropolis, QC @ Videotron Middle

09 / 10 Toronto, ON @ Rogers Middle

09 / 14 Montreal, QC @ Bell Middle

09 / 17 Foxboro, MA @ Gillette Stadium

09 / 26 East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium