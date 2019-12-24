Justin Bieber announces new single ‘Yummy’, album, 2020 tour and docuseries

Justin Bieber has introduced that he’ll launch new single ‘Yummy’ on January three – the primary observe to emerge from his upcoming album.

The Canadian singer confirmed the discharge in a brand new YouTube video, which additionally acts as a trailer for an upcoming docu-series which he’ll debut on December 31.

“As humans we are imperfect, my past, my mistakes, all the things I’ve been through, I believe I’m right where I’m supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me,” Bieber remarks within the contemplative new clip.

As he walks via the desert, Bieber is then heard explaining how the album differs from 2015’s ‘Purpose’ – his final studio effort.

“I feel like this is different, just because of where I’m at in my life,” he explains.

After itemizing intensive North American tour dates throughout Might, June and July 2020, the clip then concludes with an prolonged excerpt of ‘Yummy’ – forward of the observe dropping on January three.

“Yeah you got that yummy,yum, that yummy,” Bieber sings on the laid again observe.

The total announcement comes after Bieber teased the announcement yesterday with a sequence of cryptic Instagram posts.

In March, Bieber additionally introduced again in March that he was taking a break from music – earlier than subsequently confirming that new music was on the way in which.

Earlier this month, he teased the discharge by posting a easy brief video on his social media accounts with a starry sky and the straightforward message “2020”.

Since ‘Purpose’, Bieber has appeared on a number of collaborations, together with DJ Khaled’s ‘No Brainer’, Ed Sheeran’s ‘I Don’t Care’, and a brand new model of Billie Eilish’s ‘bad guy’.

He additionally not too long ago mirrored publicly on his “uneducated” previous use of the N-word in an anti-racism publish wherein he inspired folks to “stand up to racism”.