Justin Bieber is teasing that he has something coming “tomorrow”

Justin Bieber has taken to social media to tease that he has one thing coming “tomorrow.”

The ‘Sorry’ singer has posted three separate photographs to Instagram every that includes the identical caption of three dates: “December 24, December 31, January 3… #2020”

Two of the pictures are precisely similar: the phrase “tomorrow” sitting on a pink background. The opposite is a black and white of Bieber sitting in entrance of a piano coated in graffiti.

It’s not clear what he’s teasing however again in October he vowed to launch a brand new album earlier than the top of 2019.

He teased followers with cryptic clues, earlier than lastly providing to launch new materials on one situation.

“If this gets 20 million likes, Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas,” he shared in an Instagram publish.

Bieber added in a caption: “Share it, like it, post it in your story, I gotta see the demand. Love you guys pumped for it. I’m almost done, but your support will make me move faster.”

The information comes after the ‘What Do You Mean?’ singer introduced again in March that he was taking a break from music.

Bieber’s final album was 2015’s ‘Purpose’. In January, his supervisor, Scooter Braun, teased that the follow-up – and the pop star’s fifth album – would arrive in 2019.