Justin Bieber Reveals Lyme Disease Diagnosis

Justin Bieber has opened up about his current well being points. In a put up on Instagram, the singer reveals that he was identified with Lyme illness and “a serious case of chronic mono which affected my skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.” As he explains additional:

Whereas lots of people stored saying justin Bieber seems like shit, on meth and so forth. they failed to comprehend I've been just lately identified with Lyme illness, not solely that however had a severe case of persistent mono which affected my, pores and skin, mind operate, vitality, and total well being. These items might be defined additional in a docu sequence I’m placing on YouTube shortly .. you’ll be able to be taught all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING !! It's been a tough couple years however getting the suitable remedy that may assist deal with this to date incurable illness and I might be again and higher than ever NO CAP

TMZ studies that the documentary, which works into higher element, will drop 1 / 27 . Bieber launched the brand new single “Yummy” final week.