Christmas simply got here a day early for Justin Bieber followers!

After loads of build-up, together with a social media marketing campaign that requested Beliebers to digitally show their loyalty and help, the pop famous person lastly introduced a brand new album, tour, and docu-series on Wednesday, December 24 within the type of his newest YouTube video!

Moreover, the 25-year-old revealed he’d be dropping a observe titled Yummy on January three, 2020.

This track can be a real treasure for followers who’ve been ready for brand new tunes since Justin’s final studio album, Objective, debuted over 4 years in the past in 2015. Time flies!

Our first heads up happened two months in the past in October when the Biebs took to Instagram and teased unreleased songs together with a particular request. The performer boldly admitted he would share his newest venture with the world — however provided that his (since-deleted) announcement put up bought 20 million likes or extra!

The cheeky message included extra particulars and directions, which learn:

“Share it, prefer it, put up in your story, I gotta see the demand Love you guys pumped for it! I’m virtually finished however your help will make me transfer sooner.”

A month later, an insider confirmed to Individuals that Hailey Bieber‘s husband had been onerous at work on a follow-up, fifth file AND prepping to get again on tour. They dished:

“A new album will be released very soon. Hopefully in time for the holidays. Justin is also preparing for a tour next year. He is in intense dance rehearsal.”

A couple of weeks glided by and between the singer’s drama with Taylor Swift, Scooter Braun, Selena Gomez, and the whole lot else on his plate, we have been starting to marvel if the Canadian crooner would really make his vacation due date in any case.

However then these mysterious pictures (beneath) popped up on Justin’s feed and reminded us we have been nonetheless in for an actual deal with:

Thus far, Justin’s made good on that first and final date, contemplating the caption:

“December 24, December 31, January 3 … #2020”

At this level, we don’t know precisely what he has deliberate for New 12 months’s Eve, however we will relaxation assured, Beliebers can be ready!

Till then, you may ch-ch-check out his tour dates (beneath)!

Perezcious readers, ideas on his large information? Was it the whole lot you have been hoping for, or, are you dissatisfied? Sound OFF within the feedback and tell us!